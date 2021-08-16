checkAd

Teligent, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Report and Provides Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   


Update on FDA Inspection of Buena Facility
Assessing New Growth Opportunities in Injectables
Conference Call to Be Held on August 16, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time 
Dial in:  (877) 407-0792 US Toll Free Number
    (201) 689-8263 International Number
    Confirmation Number: 13721972

BUENA, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT), a New Jersey-based generics pharmaceutical company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 and provided a business update.

“Product demand in our core business was impacted by a combination of factors, including remediation-related activities, the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and modest generic pricing erosion seen within the topicals segment,” said Tim Sawyer, Teligent’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “Looking ahead, we are assessing several new opportunities within the injectables segment of our end markets, which we believe will help strengthen the long-term growth prospects of our business. We look forward to providing further details on our assessment in our earnings call and updating our investors on these initiatives throughout the second half of 2021.”

Second Quarter 2021 - Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues were $10.4 million for the three-months ended June 30, 2021 versus $13.6 million in Prior Period for 2020. The decrease was driven primarily by lost contract volume due to remediation-related activities, the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and modest product price erosion due to generic competition.
  • Cost of revenues increased $2.1 million to $13.1 million for the Current Period, versus $11.1 million for the Prior Period mainly attributable to the cost of inventory reserves as well as the ongoing cost of remediation and period expenses combined with lower absorption.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses of $5.7 million for the Current Period, increased from $5.0 million for the Prior Period. The increase was primarily due to higher professional fees resulting from our debt restructuring, offset slightly by a decrease in personnel related costs.
  • Product development and research expenses were $2.2 million for the Current Period, versus $1.9 million for the Prior Period. The increase was primarily due to API related expenses offset by decreases in personnel costs, outside testing and pilot batch expenses.
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders decreased by $1.5 million, or 10%, to $12.9 million for the Current Period, from $14.3 million for the Prior Period. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in interest and other expenses of $4.5 million and a $4.6 million decrease in change in the fair value of derivative liabilities. Operating loss has increased by $6.3 million from period-to-period to $10.7 million as a result of lower net product revenues and higher overall costs and expenses discussed above.

Full Year 2021 Financial Guidance
As previously noted in our first quarter 2021 earnings release, the Company will not be providing financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2021 at this time or in the immediate term. There are a number of factors which weigh on our inability to provide such financial guidance, including, but not limited to, the continuing macroeconomic volatility triggered by the COVID-19 global pandemic and its continued impact on the Company’s business plans, our efforts to resolve the Warning Letter issued by the FDA in November 2019, as well as the currently on-going inspection and reinspection of our facilities and the unknown results from such inspection and reinspection. An additional factor contributing to this inability is the uncertainty regarding the timing for the FDA to conduct the pre-approval inspection of our newly constructed sterile injectable manufacturing facility in Buena, New Jersey. We do, however, look forward to a time in the future when we can provide such financial guidance.

FDA Warning Letter Update
As previously reported, based on management’s assessment of our remediation efforts at the Buena NJ manufacturing facility, the Company issued prior guidance stating that it believed it would be ready to inform the FDA of its inspection readiness during the third quarter of 2021.

Prior to our informing the FDA of our inspection readiness, the Company was informed by the FDA that it would commence a periodic Current Good Manufacturing Practices (“CGMP”) inspection and reinspection to follow-up on FDA Warning Letter remediation actions in mid-July. This inspection and reinspection remain ongoing and no formal communication from the FDA to the Company regarding the outcome or providing the final results of the inspection and reinspection has been issued, nor is the timing of such communications determinable at this time. Therefore, until such time as the results of the FDA’s inspection and reinspection are formally made available to us and we have had ample opportunity to review and analyze the same with our consultants and advisors we will have no further comment on this matter.

COVID-19 Response Summary
In alignment with the directives in the state of New Jersey, as a Pharmaceutical manufacturing facility, we are considered "essential". During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency and State of Emergency in order to continue to supply our products to the patients that need them, we maintained our manufacturing operations and monitored conditions in order to maintain a safe workplace for our employees. The Company has taken several preventative measures to help ensure business continuity, while maintaining safe and stable operations. We have implemented social distancing measures on-site at our manufacturing facility to protect employees and our products. Our employees are provided daily personal protective equipment upon their arrival to the site and we have implemented temperature monitoring services at our newly established single point of entrance. We have also implemented a more frequent sanitization process of the facility. As the Public Health Emergency, State of Emergency and restrictions have abated, we have implementing a phased ‘return to office’ protocol under which we will maintain social distanced workspace and continue to sanitize our facilities.

About Teligent, Inc.
Teligent is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Our mission is to be a leading player in the specialty generic prescription drug market. Learn more on our website www.teligent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “continue,” “should” or words of similar meaning. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, but are not limited to: our inability to meet current or future regulatory requirements in connection with existing or future ANDAs; our inability to achieve profitability; our failure to obtain FDA approvals as anticipated; our inability to execute and implement our business plan and strategy; the potential lack of market acceptance of our products; our inability to protect our intellectual property rights; changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors; and our inability to successfully complete future product acquisitions. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Teligent, Inc.’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Teligent, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
  

Contact: Philip Yachmetz
Teligent, Inc.
(856) 776-4632
pyachmetz@teligent.com
www.teligent.com

Source: Teligent, Inc.


  TELIGENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
  CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
  (in thousands, except share and per share information)  
           
           
    June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020  
    (Unaudited)   (Audited)  
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,626     $ 5,946    
  Restricted cash   206       206    
  Accounts receivable, net   9,849       11,257    
  Inventories   17,059       23,396    
  Prepaid expenses and other receivables   1,761       3,486    
  Total current assets   51,501       44,291    
           
  Property plant and equipment, net   15,928       16,131    
  Intangible assets, net   19,161       22,964    
  Goodwill   518       501    
  Other assets   3,311       3,901    
  Total assets $ 90,419     $ 87,788    
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT        
Current liabilities:        
  Accounts payable $ 3,960     $ 7,972    
  Accrued expenses   7,564       14,713    
  Customer deposits   568       -    
  Capital lease obligation, current   476       436    
  Total current liabilities   12,568       23,121    
           
Series C Senior Secured Convertible Notes, net of debt discount and debt issuance costs (face of $- and $50,323 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)   -       31,922    
Series D Senior Convertible Notes, net of debt discount and debt issuance costs (face of $277 and $3,352 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)   297       5,796    
Revolver, net of debt issuance costs (face of $25,000 and $25,000 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)   25,000       25,000    
2023 Term Loan, net of debt issuance costs (face of $86,605 and $102,905 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)   91,208       99,490    
Derivative liabilities   -       7,507    
Deferred tax liability   196       190    
Other long term liabilities   4,663       4,914    
      133,932       197,940    
           
Mezzanine equity:        
  Series D Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 85,412 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021   15,374       -    
           
Stockholders’ deficit:        
  Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 92,817,674 and 21,754,223 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively   1,232       220    
  Additional paid-in capital   197,372       135,218    
  Accumulated deficit   (254,209 )     (243,496 )  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (3,282 )     (2,094 )  
  Total stockholders’ deficit   (58,887 )     (110,152 )  
  Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' deficit $ 90,419     $ 87,788    


TELIGENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except shares and per share information)
(Unaudited)
               
       
  Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
    2021       2020       2021       2020  
               
Revenue, net $ 10,433     $ 13,586     $ 22,021     $ 21,033  
               
Costs and expenses:              
     Cost of revenues   13,136       11,084       25,935       19,694  
     Selling, general and administrative expenses   5,735       4,989       12,007       11,706  
     Impairment charges   -       -       24       8,373  
     Product development and research expenses   2,227       1,880       3,690       3,680  
          Total costs and expenses   21,098       17,953       41,656       43,453  
Operating loss   (10,665 )     (4,367 )     (19,635 )     (22,420 )
               
Other income expense:              
     Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)   785       2,125       (1,307 )     528  
     Interest and other expense, net   (2,989 )     (7,520 )     (7,108 )     (13,396 )
     Gain on debt restructuring   -       -       22,439       -  
     Inducement loss   -       -       (1,889 )     -  
     Change in fair value of derivative liabilities   -       (4,591 )     (3,186 )     (5,849 )
Loss before income tax expense   (12,869 )     (14,353 )     (10,686 )     (41,137 )
               
Income tax (benefit) expense   (3 )     (21 )     27       31  
               
Loss attributable to common shareholders $ (12,866 )   $ (14,332 )   $ (10,713 )   $ (41,168 )
               
Loss per share              
   Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.14 )   $ (2.56 )   $ (0.14 )   $ (7.50 )
               
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:              
   Basic and diluted shares   93,410,017       5,593,557       76,037,735       5,491,554  


TELIGENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
(in thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
           
           
    Six months ended June 30,  
      2021       2020    
           
Cash flows from operating activities:        
  Net loss $ (10,713 )   $ (41,168 )  
  Non-cash expenses   (7,180 )     30,110    
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities   478       (85 )  
Net cash used in operating activities   (17,415 )     (11,143 )  
           
Net cash used in investing activities   (229 )     (2,369 )  
           
Net cash provided by financing activities   34,392       3,371    
           
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents   (68 )     484    
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   16,680       (9,657 )  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   6,712       16,182    
           
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 23,392     $ 6,525    

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teligent, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Report and Provides Business Update –Update on FDA Inspection of Buena Facility–Assessing New Growth Opportunities in Injectables–Conference Call to Be Held on August 16, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time –Dial in: (877) 407-0792 US Toll Free Number  (201) 689-8263 International …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TGS Management Change
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FuelCell Energy Closes Tax Equity Financing with East West Bank for the 7.4 MW U.S. Navy Submarine ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board