Nobel Resources Corp. Reports Induced Polarization (IP) Survey Results and Drilling Update, Algarrobo Copper-Gold Project, Chile

16.08.2021, 13:00  |  30   |   |   

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX-V: NBLC) (the “Company” or “Nobel”) has completed induced polarization (“IP”) surveys over the key mineralized areas and associated magnetic features identified by previously released magnetic surveys (news release June 11, 2021) on its Algarrobo copper project in Chile (Figure 1) (the “Project” or the “Algarrobo Project”). The Company has also received assays for the initial wide spaced drill program.

Figure 1: Location of the Algarrobo copper project, Chile.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b645b7d3-64f4-4e9c ...

The objective of the program has been to identify targets for drilling that have the scale to host a potential major copper deposit. The Project area has been subject to artisanal mining for decades which demonstrates the presence of high grade copper mineralization extending over at least 5 kilometers of strike length in numerous mineralized structures exposed in mine openings in the northeast part of the Project area (the Northeast Trend) (Figure 2). The Company has also identified a second mineralized trend (the Gloria Trend) in the southern part of the property (Figure 2). The Project is unusual in that there is limited basic geological mapping or documentation of the geological controls on the mineralization given the long history of mine development.   To accomplish this objective, the following has been completed:

  1. Coverage of the entire Project property by high resolution ground magnetometer survey (see news release June 11, 2021).
  2. Coverage of key areas with IP surveys to detect mineralization within priority magnetic features and associated mineralized structures. This survey responds to sulphide minerals at depth that would be oxide mineralization nearer to surface (typically in the top 120 meters in this area).
  3. Complete a wide spaced drill program, coupled with geological mapping and trenching to provide the geological base required to properly interpret the geophysical surveys.

David Gower, P.Geo., CEO of Nobel noted: “The work to date is generating very interesting geophysical anomalies with large scale, in areas with known copper mineralization or along the projection of major mineralized trends. It is unusual in my experience to be doing the basic geological and geophysical surveys in an area with so much evidence of extensive copper mineralization, and located within the Chilean copper belt, one of the most prolific copper producing areas in the world.”

