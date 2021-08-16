Ecoark Announces Operating Results for Q1 Fiscal 2022 and Full-Year Increases Financial Guidance

Ecoark expects to exceed previously issued full-year guidance for fiscal 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“Ecoark”) (NASDAQ: ZEST), today announced the following operating results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 ended June 30, 2021.



Achieved revenue of $6.9 million, reflecting an approximately three-fold increase compared to $2.3 million in the prior year period

Generated gross profit of $2.9 million, up from $1.2 million in the prior year period and reflecting gross margins of 42%

Reported net income of $2.6 million, or $0.112 per basic and $0.097 per diluted share versus a net loss of $21.2 million or $1.154 loss per basic and diluted share in the prior year period. The net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 resulted from a non-cash gain of approximately $5.0 million due primarily to the change in fair value of derivative liabilities.

Exited the first quarter of fiscal 2022 with cash on hand of $0.84 million versus $1.8 million in the prior year quarter

Reported Stockholders’ equity of $20.7 million as of June 30, 2021, versus a stockholders’ deficit of $2.7 million as of June 30, 2020

Subsequent to June 30, 2021, Ecoark’s common stock began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market and it raised $18.2 million in net proceeds from a registered direct offering

“We continue to grow and expand our operations, as evidenced by a 25% sequential increase in our revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022,” stated Randy May, Chief Executive Officer of Ecoark. “Our team continues to actively pursue additional opportunities to generate value, including Ecoark’s recently announced investment in our cryptocurrency mining beta site.”

Update on Outlook for Fiscal 2022

The Company currently expects Trend Discovery to generate revenue and cash flow from operations of approximately $4.1 million and $2.5 million for full-year fiscal 2022. This reflects an increase from the Company’s previously issued guidance of $2.6 million and $1.1 million, respectively for full-year fiscal 2022. The increase in revenue and cash flow expectations are primarily driven by forecasted contribution from Company’s recently announced 50 megawatt cryptocurrency mining beta site being developed in Texas. The project is being developed within Trend Discovery’s wholly owned subsidiary, Bitstream Mining LLC (“Bitstream”), with commercialization expected during the second quarter of fiscal 2022, subject to market conditions and availability of mining equipment.