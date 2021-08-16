ToughBuilt Industries Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 increased 132% to $15.9 million, compared to $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. The significant increase in revenue was primarily the result of wide acceptance of our products in the tool industry by new customers, combined with follow-on sales orders of metal goods and soft goods from our existing customers.

Gross profit increased 41% to $3.4 million, compared to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Gross profit margins for the quarter were 21.2%, compared to 34.8% in the year ago period. The decline in margins for Q2 was primarily due to industry-wide supply chain disruptions, which have led to historically high shipping costs, as well as substantial increases in inventory levels during Q2.

Operating expenses were $10.7 million, compared to $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in operating expense was primarily driven by higher SG&A expenses due to an expanded workforce from approximately 30 to 121 global employees and contractors, increased R&D expenses, and marketing costs.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $7.4 million, or $0.09 per share, as compared to a net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.11 per share in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents was $20.2 million as of June 30, 2021.



“Our second quarter 2021 revenue increased significantly year-over-year and sequentially to $15.9 million, driven by strong demand from leading retailers in the US and abroad across all product lines. Additionally, we recorded record Amazon sales in the first half of 2021, which is a positive signal that our brand continues to resonate with the end user. We strengthened relationships with our U.S. and Canada-based retail partners, and, at the same time, penetrated new large retailers in European markets,” commented Michael Panosian, ToughBuilt’s Chief Executive Officer. “Shortly after the quarter end, we launched our two-in-one scraper/utility knife, bringing a never-before-seen innovation to a previously static hand tool category, and already we’re seeing accelerated order volumes online and in-stores throughout the world. Consistent with last quarter, our strategy for the remainder of 2021 is to leverage our existing retail network to launch several additional product lines, to expand into high-growth international markets and to enhance our manufacturing and distribution capabilities through hiring industry professionals.”