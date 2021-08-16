Matinas BioPharma Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Protecting MAT2203 to Treat or Prevent Cryptococcus Infections

Method-of-use patent strengthens and diversifies MAT2203’s long-term patent portfolio

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of critical therapeutics through its paradigm-changing lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 16/312,047, covering MAT2203, the Company’s oral, LNC formulation of antifungal medicine amphotericin B. The allowed patent application, entitled, “Encocholeated Antifungal Compounds for Central Nervous System Delivery and Treatment of Cryptococcus Infections,” includes claims directed to using an orally administered amphotericin B cochleate composition in combination with a second antifungal compound, such as 5-Flucytosine or an azole antifungal, to treat or prevent a Cryptococcus infection of the central nervous system. The patent that issues from U.S. Patent Application No. 16/312,047 will have a base patent term extending to 2037, excluding any patent term adjustments or patent term extensions which may provide additional protection.



“This new patent allowance by the USPTO is not only another important milestone in protecting the commercial potential of MAT2203, but demonstrates our strong overall commitment to protecting the innovation and commercial opportunity of our entire LNC delivery platform portfolio,” commented Jerome D. Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer of Matinas.

A Notice of Allowance is issued after the USPTO makes a determination that a patent should be granted from an application. With the issuance of this new patent, Matinas’ patent portfolio includes six issued U.S. patents, as well as additional related patents outside the U.S. that cover MAT2203, with other pending patent applications that can extend patent coverage for MAT2203 beyond 2037. Overall, there are now 25 issued patents covering the LNC platform, with more than 35 additional patents pending in the U.S. and globally, which have claims directed to the LNC platform delivery technology.