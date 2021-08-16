checkAd

Matinas BioPharma Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Protecting MAT2203 to Treat or Prevent Cryptococcus Infections

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 13:00  |  20   |   |   

Method-of-use patent strengthens and diversifies MAT2203’s long-term patent portfolio

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of critical therapeutics through its paradigm-changing lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 16/312,047, covering MAT2203, the Company’s oral, LNC formulation of antifungal medicine amphotericin B. The allowed patent application, entitled, “Encocholeated Antifungal Compounds for Central Nervous System Delivery and Treatment of Cryptococcus Infections,” includes claims directed to using an orally administered amphotericin B cochleate composition in combination with a second antifungal compound, such as 5-Flucytosine or an azole antifungal, to treat or prevent a Cryptococcus infection of the central nervous system. The patent that issues from U.S. Patent Application No. 16/312,047 will have a base patent term extending to 2037, excluding any patent term adjustments or patent term extensions which may provide additional protection.

“This new patent allowance by the USPTO is not only another important milestone in protecting the commercial potential of MAT2203, but demonstrates our strong overall commitment to protecting the innovation and commercial opportunity of our entire LNC delivery platform portfolio,” commented Jerome D. Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer of Matinas.

A Notice of Allowance is issued after the USPTO makes a determination that a patent should be granted from an application. With the issuance of this new patent, Matinas’ patent portfolio includes six issued U.S. patents, as well as additional related patents outside the U.S. that cover MAT2203, with other pending patent applications that can extend patent coverage for MAT2203 beyond 2037. Overall, there are now 25 issued patents covering the LNC platform, with more than 35 additional patents pending in the U.S. and globally, which have claims directed to the LNC platform delivery technology.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Matinas BioPharma Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Protecting MAT2203 to Treat or Prevent Cryptococcus Infections Method-of-use patent strengthens and diversifies MAT2203’s long-term patent portfolioBEDMINSTER, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TGS Management Change
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FuelCell Energy Closes Tax Equity Financing with East West Bank for the 7.4 MW U.S. Navy Submarine ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board