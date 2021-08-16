checkAd

Yumanity Therapeutics Appoints Michael D. Wyzga as Chief Financial Officer and Announces Inducement Grants

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Michael D. Wyzga as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.

“Michael’s financial expertise combined with his proven ability to execute strategic and operational objectives will be invaluable to the Company,” said Richard Peters, M.D., Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Yumanity Therapeutics. “We are looking forward to Michael’s contributions as we continue to pursue our vision of a future free from neurodegenerative disease.”

Mr. Wyzga has more than a decade of experience in healthcare finance. He joins the Company after eight years at Needham & Company, a privately held, full-service investment bank that focuses exclusively on growth companies, where he served as Vice President in the Healthcare Investment Banking group. While at Needham, Mr. Wyzga provided strategic and financial advice to clients across the life sciences sector and executed numerous initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements, M&A and other transactions. Prior to this role, Mr. Wyzga was part of the Healthcare Corporate and Investment Banking group at Citigroup. Mr. Wyzga earned his B.A. in Finance from Lehigh University and an M.B.A. from the S.C. Johnson School of Business at Cornell University.

“Joining Yumanity provides the opportunity to be part of a company that has the potential to truly address the challenges of neurodegenerative diseases,” said Mr. Wyzga. “I am looking forward to working with the exceptional team at Yumanity as we approach a key development milestone for our lead program YTX-7739 and advance our pipeline.”

Inducement Equity Awards
In connection with Mr. Wyzga’s acceptance of employment with the company, effective on the first day of Mr. Wyzga’s employment, Mr. Wyzga will be granted an option to purchase 65,000 shares of common stock which will vest over four years, with 25 percent of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of Mr. Wyzga’s new hire date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. The options will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of Yumanity Therapeutics’ common stock on the grant date of the stock options, will have a ten-year term and will be subject to the terms and conditions of the Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering the grant. The options will be granted as inducements material to Mr. Wyzga entering into employment with Yumanity Therapeutics in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

