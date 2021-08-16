TELA Bio's OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix to be Featured in Three Presentations at SAGES 2021

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc . (NASDAQ: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, today announced three upcoming poster presentations on its OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix portfolio. Data demonstrating the effectiveness of OviTex in a variety of hernia repairs will be presented at the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) conference from August 31 through September 3, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"We are thankful to the surgeons who have followed their patients' outcomes and are presenting at SAGES. Hernia repair is a challenging problem, but data such as the research on our OviTex portfolio to be presented at SAGES demonstrates that when you meaningfully collaborate with surgeons, you can solve problems and improve outcomes," said Antony Koblish, CEO of TELA Bio. "Our unique platform allowed us to build a portfolio of products which can be utilized through multiple surgical techniques to help repair a variety of hernia types. In addition, our flexible platform and dedication to incorporating surgeon feedback are essential in developing innovative solutions for soft tissue reconstruction."

Designed by leading experts, with collaboration from more than 100 surgeons, OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix is an advanced hernia repair technology that utilizes naturally sourced tissue reinforced with interwoven polymer fibers to facilitate tissue remodeling while optimizing strength and minimizing the foreign body inflammatory response. This comprehensive portfolio is designed to address multiple hernia types and enables surgeons to select the implant best suited for the patient's specific needs.

"Dr. Banaschak and I are excited that SAGES has recognized our work and look forward to sharing our positive results with OviTex," said Paul Szotek, MD, Medical Director of the Indiana Hernia Center. "I began utilizing OviTex in my practice in 2016 with the interest of reducing the amount of permanent synthetic polymer exposure for my patients. Over the last five years, we've optimized our results by leveraging OviTex's unique design along with proven surgical techniques to develop what we refer to as the Reinforced Biologic Augmented Repair or ReBAR."