TILT Receives Approval to Trade on the NEO Exchange

TILT’s common shares will begin trading in Canadian Dollars on the NEO on Tuesday, August 17 under the symbol TILT. The Company’s common shares will also continue to trade in U.S. Dollars on the OTCQX Best Market. In conjunction with the new listing, TILT’s common shares are expected to be voluntarily delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) at the close of trading on Monday, August 16. No action is required from current shareholders.

PHOENIX, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT" or the “Company”) ( CSE: TILT ) ( OTCQX: TLLTF ) , a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced that it has received approval for the listing of its common shares on the NEO Exchange (“NEO”).

“TILT made its public trading debut with the CSE in December 2018, and we are grateful for their partnership and support as well as the access and visibility they provided to our investors,” said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT Holdings. “As we look ahead, we believe the time is right to transfer our Canadian listing to the more senior NEO Exchange given the work we have completed to improve our corporate governance and financial reporting standards. Up-listing to the NEO should improve our access to capital by attracting a stronger institutional shareholder base that will benefit from less fragmented spreads and more effective trading controls. TILT is entering its next phase of growth, and we are proud to partner with NEO.”

The NEO is home to more than 160 corporate and ETF listings, and consistently facilitates close to 15% of all Canadian trading volume.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 36 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania and Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .