Sugarbud Further Expands Product Portfolio In Ontario

Krypto Chronic #2 is a unique indica dominant cultivar with a lineage of Alien Cookies, Fruity Pebbles OG and Jet Fuel Gelato. Consumers can expect dense sugary buds with dark hues of purple, green and orange, coated in greasy, high-density trichomes. This high-potency, high-terpene phenotype delivers a total THC range of between 20-26% and terpene profiles of between 2-4%.

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.DB, SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS, SUGR.WT) (OTCQB: SBUDF) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the further expansion of the Company’s Craft Cannabis Collection in Ontario with the launch of Krypto Chronic #2 .

"We are very pleased with the continued expansion of our Craft Cannabis Collection in the Province of Ontario," stated Sugarbud's CEO, John Kondrosky. "Our products and more specifically our commitment to quality and total value continues to resonate with consumers. Together with our most recent launch of Mule Fuel, Krypto Chronic #2 is yet another fine example of the house style and craftsmanship that has come to define Sugarbud Craft Cannabis," concluded Mr. Kondrosky.

The Company has received initial purchase orders from the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") and expects Krypto Chronic #2 3.5g Dried Flower to be available for purchase from private cannabis retailers throughout Ontario and online at OCS.ca in September, 2021.

The OCS is Ontario’s only legal online retailer and is responsible for the wholesale distribution of recreational cannabis products to private retailers in the Province.

About Sugarbud

"Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era"

Sugarbud is a leading consumer-driven boutique craft cannabis company - focused on the cultivation and production of exceptionally high-quality products for the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

Sugarbud’s Craft Cannabis Collection strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality and value for consumers in the Canadian recreational cannabis space.

We Take Pride, We Take Our Time…………. Experience the Difference.

