Ketamine One Subsidiary KGK Science Secures Multiple New Contracts

Over US$2.3 Million of Net Revenue Being Negotiated and Secured as Backlog of Paused Opportunities Begins to be Formalized

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned contract research organization, KGK Science Inc. (“KGK” or the “CRO”), has recently secured a significant amount of new business in the form of four newly signed contracts (the “New Contracts”) with third-party clinical research and regulatory service clients. KGK has also been formally selected to conduct the clinical trials for four other parties, the contracts of which are currently being negotiated and finalized.



In July, KGK either secured or is negotiating to secure over US$2.3 million of net new revenue as the backlog of business development opportunities paused due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic begins to be formalized. This step-change in KGK’s performance is also due to the ongoing integration of it as a subsidiary into Ketamine One and the synergistic relationship between the CRO and the Company’s network of 16 operational clinics, among other factors.

The New Contracts provide a strong base for KGK to meet or exceed previous financial milestones achieved over its 24-year history. The Company expects the momentum from the New Contracts to continue over the next 12-18 months as other business initiatives are discussed with current and prospective clients. The third parties represented by the New Contracts includes repeat clients as well as new customers. These counterparties operate in a variety of industries and have contracted KGK to complete both regulatory and clinical trial services for them.

Regarding the other four contracts currently being negotiated and finalized, KGK has been formally selected to conduct the clinical trials for each counterparty, with only the decisions regarding sponsorship and signatories remaining. This group of impending clients operates in the cannabis, food, non-profit and pharmaceutical sectors and are interested in exploring topics including Pharmacokinetics, cardiovascular, immunity as well as serum IGF-1 concentration.