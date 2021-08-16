checkAd

FibroGen Announces Retirement of Pat Cotroneo and Appointment of Juan Graham as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) announced the retirement of Pat Cotroneo, Chief Financial Officer, and the appointment of Juan Graham in that role. Pat will continue as Chief Financial Officer through September 6, 2021, and will remain with FibroGen through March 31, 2022 serving as Executive Advisor to the CEO to ensure a smooth transition.

“On behalf of the board, shareholders, and our employees, I want to thank Pat for his contributions as Chief Financial Officer and dedicated service over the past 21 years,” said Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGen. “With his leadership, FibroGen transitioned from a private to public company, and from a development stage to commercial stage company.”

Juan Graham will become Chief Financial Officer effective September 7, 2021, overseeing all finance operations. Mr. Graham has nearly two decades of global biopharmaceutical financial management and strategic planning experience.

“Juan’s extensive financial leadership and strategic planning come at a critical time for FibroGen as we look ahead to multiple significant clinical milestones,” said Mr. Conterno. “The depth and breadth of his financial experience is an ideal fit, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the FibroGen team.”

"I am excited about joining FibroGen and helping deliver the Company's vision in the advancement of breakthrough science and novel medicines in areas of high unmet clinical need for patients around the world," said Mr. Graham.

Mr. Graham was most recently Global Chief Financial Officer / Vice President Finance Supply Chain at Johnson & Johnson, Inc. Juan spent the last 20 years at Johnson & Johnson, Inc. in a variety of roles including VP Finance & Business Development, Senior Finance Director, J&J Development Corporation / J&J Innovation, and Finance Director, Mergers & Acquisitions to name a few. Juan received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education. He received his Master’s in Business Administration from the McGill University Graduate School of Business.

