Graphex Group Limited (GRFXY) Announces Corporate Update

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Graphex Group Limited ("Graphex" or the "Company") (HKSE:6128)(OTCQX:GRFXY), a manufacturer of Lithium-Ion battery-grade spherical graphite which also provides graphene technology for the renewable …

Graphex has previously announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for a proposed initial public offering of its American Depository Shares ("ADS"), representing the Company's ordinary shares (the "Offering"). The number of ADS to be offered and the price range for the Offering have not yet been determined. The Offering is subject to the registration statement being declared effective by the SEC and approval by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in compliance with the requirements under the Listing Rules and the receipt of shareholders' approval to issue the shares underlying the ADR.

In connection with the Offering, Graphex intends to apply for listing of the ADS on a national exchange in the U.S. The Offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering, or that the Company will be able to list the ADS on any such exchange. During the SEC review and exchanges' application process, the Company's ADR will continue to trade on the OTCQX under its current symbol, GRFXY.

Andross Chan, Chief Executive Officer and Director: "We are delighted to announce the submission of draft Form F-1 with the SEC on confidential basis and believe that the offering and a related U.S. stock exchange listing will expand Graphex's visibility to a broader range of investors, improve liquidity, raise awareness in our battery-grade spherical graphite processing technology, elevate our corporate profile and create shareholder value. We believe that listing on a U.S. stock exchange is a natural progression for Graphex Group and our shareholders."