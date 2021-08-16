checkAd

Graphex Group Limited (GRFXY) Announces Corporate Update

Autor: Accesswire
16.08.2021, 13:07  |  38   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Graphex Group Limited ("Graphex" or the "Company") (HKSE:6128)(OTCQX:GRFXY), a manufacturer of Lithium-Ion battery-grade spherical graphite which also provides graphene technology for the renewable …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Graphex Group Limited ("Graphex" or the "Company") (HKSE:6128)(OTCQX:GRFXY), a manufacturer of Lithium-Ion battery-grade spherical graphite which also provides graphene technology for the renewable energy sector, is pleased to provide a corporate update.

Submission of draft Form F-1 on confidential basis for the initial public offering of its American Depository Shares and intent to list on a U.S. national exchange

Graphex has previously announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for a proposed initial public offering of its American Depository Shares ("ADS"), representing the Company's ordinary shares (the "Offering"). The number of ADS to be offered and the price range for the Offering have not yet been determined. The Offering is subject to the registration statement being declared effective by the SEC and approval by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in compliance with the requirements under the Listing Rules and the receipt of shareholders' approval to issue the shares underlying the ADR.

In connection with the Offering, Graphex intends to apply for listing of the ADS on a national exchange in the U.S. The Offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering, or that the Company will be able to list the ADS on any such exchange. During the SEC review and exchanges' application process, the Company's ADR will continue to trade on the OTCQX under its current symbol, GRFXY.

Andross Chan, Chief Executive Officer and Director: "We are delighted to announce the submission of draft Form F-1 with the SEC on confidential basis and believe that the offering and a related U.S. stock exchange listing will expand Graphex's visibility to a broader range of investors, improve liquidity, raise awareness in our battery-grade spherical graphite processing technology, elevate our corporate profile and create shareholder value. We believe that listing on a U.S. stock exchange is a natural progression for Graphex Group and our shareholders."

Seite 1 von 4
Graphex Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Graphex Group Limited (GRFXY) Announces Corporate Update NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Graphex Group Limited ("Graphex" or the "Company") (HKSE:6128)(OTCQX:GRFXY), a manufacturer of Lithium-Ion battery-grade spherical graphite which also provides graphene technology for the renewable …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Unveils “The Medi-Collective” National Clinic Brand, Logos, Trademarks and ...
Link Global Technologies Signs a Definitive Agreement to Begin Building the Initial 10MW Site With ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational and Financial Update
SPI Energy Strengthens Solar4America Team with Appointment of Former Tesla/Solar City Sales ...
Southern Energy Corp. First Day of Dealings on AIM
Charlie's Holdings Reports Continued Operating and Financial Improvements for Second Quarter 2021
SUIC’s Investments and Participates in the Pre-IPO Financing of Sinoway International, Joining ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers Assigns Review Officer to Pebble Administrative Appeal
GEE Group Inc. Announces Results for the 2021 Fiscal Third Quarter
Graphex Group Limited (GRFXY) Announces Corporate Update
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units