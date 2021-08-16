checkAd

CureVac Q2 Pretax Loss EUR 152 Million

(PLX AI) – CureVac Q2 revenue EUR 22.4 million.Q2 EBIT EUR -147.8 millionPre-tax losses were €152.2 million and €264.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to €12.0 million and €35.9 million in the same …

  • (PLX AI) – CureVac Q2 revenue EUR 22.4 million.
  • Q2 EBIT EUR -147.8 million
  • Pre-tax losses were €152.2 million and €264.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to €12.0 million and €35.9 million in the same respective periods of 2020.
