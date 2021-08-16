checkAd

Southwestern Energy Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitation for Senior Notes

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced offers to purchase for cash (collectively, the “Tender Offers” and each a “Tender Offer”) its outstanding senior notes listed in the table below and the 2026 Consent Solicitation (as defined below), subject to the terms and conditions described in the Company’s Offer to Purchase dated August 16, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

 

 

Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Outstanding
(U.S. $)

Dollars per U.S. $1,000 Principal
Amount of Notes

Title of Notes

CUSIP
Number/ISIN

Tender Offer
Consideration(1)
 (U.S. $)

Early
Tender
Premium
(U.S. $)

Total
Consideration(1,2)
(U.S. $)

7.50% Senior Notes due 2026

845467AM1

$617,622,000

$1,030

$30

$1,060

4.95% Senior Notes due 2025(3,4)

845467AL3

$856,454,000

$1,065

$30

$1,095

(1)

Does not include accrued interest, which will also be payable as provided herein.

(2)

Includes the Early Tender Premium.

(3)

On April 7, 2020, S&P downgraded the Company’s bond rating to BB-, which had the effect of increasing the interest rate on the 2025 Notes to 6.45% following the July 23, 2020 interest payment date. The first coupon payment to the holders of the 2025 Notes at the higher interest rate was paid in January 2021.

(4)

The Maximum Aggregate Principal Amount (as defined below) for the 2025 Notes (subject to increase by the Company) will be $25,000,000.

Specifically, the Company is offering to purchase any and all 7.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and a maximum aggregate principal amount of up to $25,000,000 (as it may be increased by the Company, the “Maximum Aggregate Principal Amount”) of the 4.95% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes and, together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”). The Tender Offer for the 2026 Notes is referred to herein as the “Any and All Tender Offer” and the Tender Offer for the 2025 Notes is referred to as herein the “Maximum Tender Offer”.

