AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels Named to Board of Directors of BioFlorida Inc.

“The life sciences industry in Florida is vibrant, and we’re excited to welcome Thomas Equels of AIM ImmunoTech, Mark Friedman, PhD of Axogen, Geoff Green of Longeveron, Adam Grossman of ADMA Biologics, and Joe Sardano of Sensus Healthcare,” said Nancy Bryan, President and CEO of BioFlorida, which announced the new board members last week. “Our new board members are leaders in their fields with a passion to unite with our diverse Board of Directors representing the various sectors and regions in Florida with a collective goal to advance the impressive, diverse life sciences ecosystem.”

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that CEO Thomas K. Equels has been appointed to the Board of Directors of BioFlorida Inc., the state’s life sciences industry association.

BioFlorida is the voice of Florida’s life sciences industry, representing 6,700 establishments and research organizations in the biopharmaceuticals, medical technology, healthIT and bioagriculture sectors that collectively employ nearly 94,000 Floridians. Members of the BioFlorida network include emerging and established life science companies, universities, research institutions, hospitals, medical centers, incubators, economic development agencies, investors and service providers.

“AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is working hard to develop potential therapies for a number of dread diseases — from deadly cancers to COVID-19 — and we’re proud to be able to do this work in Florida,” said Equels. “I’m honored to have been named as a member of the Board of Directors of BioFlorida.”

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

About BioFlorida Inc.

