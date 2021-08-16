Fats & Oils Market worth $285.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Fats & Oils Market by Type (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Soybean, Rapeseed, Sunflower, and Olive), Fats (Butter, Tallow, and Lard)), Application (Food and Industrial), Source (Vegetables and Animals), Form, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is estimated to be valued at USD 236.7 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 285.2 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the increased consumption of processed, and baked foods; and a shift towards healthier alternatives such as vegetable based fats and oil products by the consumers.

Apart from food uses, vegetable fats and oils are also increasingly used for industrial applications, such as soaps, detergents, paints, oleochemicals, the major one of them being biodiesel. The fats & oils market has been growing steadily in developed countries and emerging countries, such as the US, Brazil, China, India, and Indonesia.

The vegetable source segment is projected to account for a major share in the market during the forecast period

Benefits associated with the consumption of vegetable oils such as prevention of heart diseases, reduced blood pressure, lower triglycerides, and reduced need for corticosteroid medications are some of the driving factors for the vegetable based oils in the market.

The liquid segment is projected to account for a major share in the market during the forecast period

As the demand for animal fats fades, owing to the presence of saturated fatty acids, trans-acids, and cholesterol, the demand for liquid oils has increased recently. Non-consumption of animal fats by the vegan population and growing concerns for animal welfare are the major drivers for the rising demand for liquid oils.

The food application segment is projected to account for a major share in the market during the forecast period

The fats & oils market is dominantly used in food applications, in 2020. As the disposable income increases in the emerging countries, and the awareness among the consumers increase to use healthier food alternatives such as plant-based oils; the food applications of fats & oils has increased.