checkAd

Insulet Announces FDA Clearance of Lyumjev Rapid-Acting Insulin for Use with Omnipod Products in the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 13:30  |  20   |   |   

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced FDA clearance for use of Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE: LLY) Lyumjev (insulin lispro-aabc injection) 100 units/mL with Insulet’s Omnipod Insulin Management System and Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System. Insulet is the only insulin pump manufacturer in the United States to obtain this indication, providing more flexibility for people with diabetes.

Lyumjev, approved by the FDA in June 2020, is a formulation of insulin lispro developed by Eli Lilly and Company to speed the absorption of insulin into the blood stream. As a rapid-acting insulin, Lyumjev helps control glucose levels after meals in adults with diabetes, so it more closely matches a body’s typical insulin response to a meal.

The FDA has approved an expanded label for the rapid-acting insulin to include administration through continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion (CSII) with an insulin pump, providing more options for people with diabetes to manage their glucose levels and reduce post-meal elevations. Omnipod is the only insulin pump cleared for use with Lyumjev in the United States.

“Rapid-acting insulin is a popular option for people who want added flexibility in their meal-time diabetes regimen,” said Dr. Trang Ly MBBS, FRACP, PhD, Insulet Senior Vice President and Medical Director. “We are thrilled to provide additional choice to the diabetes community, making their lives with diabetes even simpler.”

Insulet collaborated with Lilly to add Lyumjev to the label of the Omnipod Insulin Management System and the Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System.

Please see Lyumjev Full Prescribing Information including Patient Prescribing Information. For additional questions, please call the Lilly Answer Center at 1-800-545-5979.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin* delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit insulet.com and omnipod.com.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning Insulet's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on its current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Insulet. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Insulet will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond its control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2021 in the section entitled "Risk Factors," and in its other filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of its assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Insulet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

*Additional insulins that are indicated for use with the Pod include: Novolog, Humalog, Admelog, Apidra and Fiasp.

2021 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod and Omnipod DASH are trademarks or registered trademarks of Insulet Corporation. Lyumjev and Humalog are registered trademarks of Eli Lilly and Company and used with permission. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of third-party trademarks does not constitute an endorsement or imply a relationship or other affiliation. All rights reserved.

Insulet Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Insulet Announces FDA Clearance of Lyumjev Rapid-Acting Insulin for Use with Omnipod Products in the United States Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced FDA clearance for use of Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE: LLY) Lyumjev (insulin lispro-aabc …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
Forecasted Offshore Dry Winds Mean PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Parker Aerospace Named Supplier of the Year by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China for Support ...
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
NICE Introduces E-Request, an Automated Solution for Sharing 911 Evidence to Improve Efficiency and ...
Global Blue Group Holding AG 2021 Annual General Meeting September 15, 2021
UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Liberty Selects mtu Gas Generator Sets to Power digiFrac Electric Frac Pumps
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.08.21Insulet Introduces Omnipod DASH System at Australasian Diabetes Congress
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Insulet Reports Second Quarter 2021 Revenue Increase of 16% Year-Over-Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Insulet to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten