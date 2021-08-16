checkAd

Airspan Networks Inc. and New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination; Commences Trading Today on NYSE American Under Ticker “MIMO”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 13:30  |  28   |   |   

Airspan Networks Inc., which provides ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G network solutions, and New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (“NBA”) (NYSE American: NBA), a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, today announced the completion of their previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”). NBA shareholders approved the transaction at a special meeting held on August 11, 2021. The combined company has been renamed Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (“Airspan”) and will begin trading on the NYSE American today, under the ticker symbol “MIMO” for Airspan common stock and “MIMO WS,” “MIMO WSA,” “MIMO WSB” and “MIMO WSC” for Airspan’s classes of outstanding warrants.

Airspan President and CEO Eric Stonestrom said, “This is a huge milestone for our company, employees and customers, and a logical next step as we execute our growth strategy. We believe we are well-positioned for long-term, sustainable growth in 5G based on the largest anticipated capex supercycle I have seen in my more than 30-year career in telecommunications. We look forward to continuing our industry leadership in both 5G and Open RAN, working with strategic partners and customers to accelerate the adoption of Open RAN and enhancing the ecosystem for the benefit of all.”

“Airspan’s leadership position in 5G and Open RAN and innovative 5G software and hardware portfolio provide significant potential for customer, revenue and market share growth. I look forward to continuing to work with Eric and the Airspan leadership team as they execute on their vision and growth strategy,” said Michael Liebowitz, CEO and Director of New Beginnings Acquisition Corp.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Business Combination, NBA closed the previously announced offering of 7,500,000 shares of NBA common stock at a price of $10.00 per share (the “PIPE”).

In addition, immediately prior to the closing of the Business Combination, NBA issued $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured convertible notes in a private placement to certain funds affiliated with Fortress Investment Group, on terms previously disclosed, primarily in order to meet the minimum cash requirements provided in the business combination agreement.

Airspan Networks Inc. common stock was previously traded on OTC Markets - Pink under the symbol “AIRO.” The AIRO symbol was removed from OTC Markets – Pink effective August 13, 2021.

Transaction Expected to Accelerate 5G Revenue Growth, Expand 5G Product Portfolio

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Airspan Networks Inc. and New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination; Commences Trading Today on NYSE American Under Ticker “MIMO” Airspan Networks Inc., which provides ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G network solutions, and New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (“NBA”) (NYSE American: NBA), a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, today announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
Forecasted Offshore Dry Winds Mean PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Parker Aerospace Named Supplier of the Year by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China for Support ...
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
NICE Introduces E-Request, an Automated Solution for Sharing 911 Evidence to Improve Efficiency and ...
Global Blue Group Holding AG 2021 Annual General Meeting September 15, 2021
UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Liberty Selects mtu Gas Generator Sets to Power digiFrac Electric Frac Pumps
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020