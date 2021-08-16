Cresco Labs Opens Fort Lauderdale Dispensary, Its Ninth Florida Location and First Under the Sunnyside Brand

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the opening of its first Sunnyside store in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Located at 1830 Cordova Rd., Sunnyside Fort Lauderdale is in Cordova Shopping Center, one of city’s busiest retail environments featuring a Publix, LA Fitness, Total Wine and more. It is steps away from Port Everglades seaport, an international trade and cruise vacation hub. Today’s opening marks Cresco Labs’ ninth retail location in the state.

Cresco Labs Opens Sunnyside Dispensary in Ft. Lauderdale -- It's Ninth Retail Location in Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re thrilled to announce today’s opening of Sunnyside Fort Lauderdale as well as the expansion of our Sunnyside retail brand into its seventh state,” said Charlie Bachtell, CEO and Co-founder at Cresco Labs. “Our retail team has demonstrated a unique ability to open and operate highly efficient retail stores that outperform respective state averages. Florida represents an incredible opportunity for our overall business, and we look forward to providing South Florida patients with products of unparalleled quality, a broad assortment of form factors and brands, a best-in-class cannabis shopping experience and next-day delivery service.”

Sunnyside Fort Lauderdale has nearly 2,500 sq. ft. of retail space and five POS stations. The store will offer products from its One Plant brand as well as new offerings from Cresco Labs’ House of Brands, including FloraCal Farms, Mindy’s, Good News, Wonder Wellness and High Supply. Products encompass premium flower of the highest-quality genetics, pre-rolled joints, vapes, concentrates, solventless items like live rosin and traditional distillate forms such as vaporizer cartridges and topicals. Edibles will arrive on shelves later this year.

For more information about Sunnyside, visit www.sunnyside.shop.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.