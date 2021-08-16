checkAd

Cresco Labs Opens Fort Lauderdale Dispensary, Its Ninth Florida Location and First Under the Sunnyside Brand

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 13:30  |  31   |   |   

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the opening of its first Sunnyside store in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Located at 1830 Cordova Rd., Sunnyside Fort Lauderdale is in Cordova Shopping Center, one of city’s busiest retail environments featuring a Publix, LA Fitness, Total Wine and more. It is steps away from Port Everglades seaport, an international trade and cruise vacation hub. Today’s opening marks Cresco Labs’ ninth retail location in the state.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005199/en/

Cresco Labs Opens Sunnyside Dispensary in Ft. Lauderdale -- It's Ninth Retail Location in Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cresco Labs Opens Sunnyside Dispensary in Ft. Lauderdale -- It's Ninth Retail Location in Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re thrilled to announce today’s opening of Sunnyside Fort Lauderdale as well as the expansion of our Sunnyside retail brand into its seventh state,” said Charlie Bachtell, CEO and Co-founder at Cresco Labs. “Our retail team has demonstrated a unique ability to open and operate highly efficient retail stores that outperform respective state averages. Florida represents an incredible opportunity for our overall business, and we look forward to providing South Florida patients with products of unparalleled quality, a broad assortment of form factors and brands, a best-in-class cannabis shopping experience and next-day delivery service.”

Sunnyside Fort Lauderdale has nearly 2,500 sq. ft. of retail space and five POS stations. The store will offer products from its One Plant brand as well as new offerings from Cresco Labs’ House of Brands, including FloraCal Farms, Mindy’s, Good News, Wonder Wellness and High Supply. Products encompass premium flower of the highest-quality genetics, pre-rolled joints, vapes, concentrates, solventless items like live rosin and traditional distillate forms such as vaporizer cartridges and topicals. Edibles will arrive on shelves later this year.

For more information about Sunnyside, visit www.sunnyside.shop.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Cresco Labs Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Randsburg Gold Corp.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cresco Labs Opens Fort Lauderdale Dispensary, Its Ninth Florida Location and First Under the Sunnyside Brand Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the opening of its first Sunnyside store in Fort Lauderdale, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
Forecasted Offshore Dry Winds Mean PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Parker Aerospace Named Supplier of the Year by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China for Support ...
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
NICE Introduces E-Request, an Automated Solution for Sharing 911 Evidence to Improve Efficiency and ...
Global Blue Group Holding AG 2021 Annual General Meeting September 15, 2021
UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Liberty Selects mtu Gas Generator Sets to Power digiFrac Electric Frac Pumps
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.08.21Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21Cresco Labs Closes New Senior Secured Credit Facility with Existing Lenders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Curaleaf Holdings: Spitz auf Knopf
Cannabis-Trends | Kommentare
04.08.21Diese 3 günstigen Wachstumsaktien sollten AMC locker schlagen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
26.07.215 Wachstumsaktien, bei denen bis 2030 aus 250.000 US-Dollar 1 Million US-Dollar werden könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
26.07.21Die 3 besten Marihuana-Aktien, die im Juli ein Kauf sein könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
21.07.21Ein Wall Street-Analyst nannte diesen Sektor gerade eine „Wohlstandschance wie sie nur einmal pro Generation vorkommt“
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
18.07.213 Marihuana-Aktien, die Anleger zu Millionären machen könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare