Minim Continues Global Expansion with Launch of Intelligent Networking Products in Amazon India and Flipkart

Move Follows Earlier ISP Expansions into Europe, Africa and the Americas

MANCHESTER, NH, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireMinim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, today announced the launch of its intelligent networking products in India. Consumers can now find the Motorola MH7020 Triband AC2200 Mesh WiFi system and mobile app, powered by Minim, in Amazon.in and Flipkart.in. The move marks the first major step towards international e-commerce expansion, adding to the company’s global sales footprint via Internet Service Providers.

More than 140 Internet Service Providers (ISP) rely on Minim’s WiFi as a Service platform to improve the subscriber experience while decreasing support costs. Minim’s award-winning mobile app gives subscribers advanced performance monitoring, parental controls, comprehensive network security and more. Minim’s ISP customers are now distributed in:  

  • Americas: Canada, Mexico, Honduras, Paraguay, Guadeloupe 
  • Europe: UK, Italy 
  • Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Malawi, Kenya 
  • Cambodia 
  • Australia 

The new sales channels Amazon.in and Flipkart.in will expand Minim’s e-commerce presence, which now includes: Amazon US, Best Buy, B&H, Staples, Target, Walmart, Home Shopping Network (HSN), The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Sam’s Club, Micro Center, Newegg, and BJ’s Wholesale Club.  

Minim’s technologies— including its patented, software-driven guided mesh system setup for varied hardware brands and models— are best-in-class for the demands of emerging markets. Its WiFi as a Service platform has uniquely been designed to integrate a full spectrum of high-performance, midrange, and low-cost hardware. To date, the platform has been integrated in GL.iNet, MikroTik, Motorola, ReadyNet, TP-Link hardware. 

"With a billion connected homes worldwide today and another billion more to come, we’ve been focused on expanding globally as a key element of our continued growth strategy,” said Gray Chynoweth, CEO of Minim. “Minim will continue to make intelligent and strategic investments with an eye to expanding our reach to ensure that everyone worldwide can come to rely on Minim to secure and manage their home networks.” 

