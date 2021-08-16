checkAd

NanoXplore’s U.S. Subsidiary Enters Into a Consent Order With U.S. EPA

MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) announces that on August 13, 2021, its U.S. subsidiary RMC Advanced Technologies Inc. entered into a consent order with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) (the “Consent Order”), which Consent Order allows for the commercial use of its GrapheneBlackTM as an additive for thermoplastics, thermosets and rubbers, with no annual volume limitation.

Soroush Nazarpour, President and Chief Executive Officer of NanoXplore, commented:

“This long-awaited news constitutes a significant milestone for NanoXplore, as it opens the GrapheneBlackTM market in the U.S. It marks a historic year for us: Eleven years after graphene winning the Nobel Prize, NanoXplore’s graphene reaches regulatory approval for industrial volumes in the U.S.”

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

For more information, please contact:

Soroush Nazarpour
President and Chief Executive Officer
NanoXplore Inc.
(514) 935-1377
info@NanoXplore.ca





