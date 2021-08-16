checkAd

EnviroGold Global Announces New Strategic Advisor, Advances ESG Objectives

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 13:30  |  37   |   |   

CleanTech company provides updates on Advisory Group, ESG Policies

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (“EnviroGold Global” or the “Company”) (CSE:NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world’s transition to a circular resource economy, today announced the addition of Mr. Malcolm Smith to its Strategic and Technical Advisory Group (the “Advisory Group”) and the adoption of foundational corporate governance and ESG Polices by the Company’s Board of Directors.

“ESG is the fundamental driver of EnviroGold Global’s business model,” commented Dr. Mark Thorpe, EnviroGold Global’s CEO and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors. “The board’s adoption of these foundational ESG and corporate governance policies crystalizes the Company’s commitment to principled management, environmental stewardship and positive social impact.”

Commenting on the addition of Mr. Malcolm Smith to the Advisory Group, Dr. Thorpe said, “Malcolm’s addition to our world-class advisory group is a strategic win for EnviroGold Global, enhancing a world-class group of advisors that provides the Company with access to expertise in several mission critical domains.”

Mr. Smith has over 25 years of capital markets experience on the sell side and the buy side and is currently CEO of West Harbour Capital, where he oversees the organization’s merchant banking activities and provides a variety of corporate finance services including capital-raising, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, business development, as well as restructuring and due diligence. Additional information on Mr. Smith’s professional background, as well as information on other members of the Advisory Group, can be found on EnviroGold Global’s website (see link).

About EnviroGold Global

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, EnviroGold Global is a clean technology company capitalizing environmental stewardship and sustainably supplying the world’s increasing demand for precious, critical, and strategic metals by reclaiming unrecovered value from mine tailings and resource development waste streams. EnviroGold Global leverages proprietary technology, superior operationalized knowledge, and an agile, efficient culture to recover valuable metals, recharge critical resources and accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable circular resource economy. EnviroGold Global is actively expanding the Company’s significant reprocessing pipeline.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EnviroGold Global Announces New Strategic Advisor, Advances ESG Objectives CleanTech company provides updates on Advisory Group, ESG PoliciesTORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EnviroGold Global Limited (“EnviroGold Global” or the “Company”) (CSE:NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world’s transition …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TGS Management Change
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FuelCell Energy Closes Tax Equity Financing with East West Bank for the 7.4 MW U.S. Navy Submarine ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board