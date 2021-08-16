EnviroGold Global Announces New Strategic Advisor, Advances ESG Objectives

“ESG is the fundamental driver of EnviroGold Global’s business model,” commented Dr. Mark Thorpe, EnviroGold Global’s CEO and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors. “The board’s adoption of these foundational ESG and corporate governance policies crystalizes the Company’s commitment to principled management, environmental stewardship and positive social impact.”

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (“ EnviroGold Global ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE:NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world’s transition to a circular resource economy, today announced the addition of Mr. Malcolm Smith to its Strategic and Technical Advisory Group (the “ Advisory Group ”) and the adoption of foundational corporate governance and ESG Polices by the Company’s Board of Directors.

Commenting on the addition of Mr. Malcolm Smith to the Advisory Group, Dr. Thorpe said, “Malcolm’s addition to our world-class advisory group is a strategic win for EnviroGold Global, enhancing a world-class group of advisors that provides the Company with access to expertise in several mission critical domains.”

Mr. Smith has over 25 years of capital markets experience on the sell side and the buy side and is currently CEO of West Harbour Capital, where he oversees the organization’s merchant banking activities and provides a variety of corporate finance services including capital-raising, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, business development, as well as restructuring and due diligence. Additional information on Mr. Smith’s professional background, as well as information on other members of the Advisory Group, can be found on EnviroGold Global’s website (see link).

About EnviroGold Global

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, EnviroGold Global is a clean technology company capitalizing environmental stewardship and sustainably supplying the world’s increasing demand for precious, critical, and strategic metals by reclaiming unrecovered value from mine tailings and resource development waste streams. EnviroGold Global leverages proprietary technology, superior operationalized knowledge, and an agile, efficient culture to recover valuable metals, recharge critical resources and accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable circular resource economy. EnviroGold Global is actively expanding the Company’s significant reprocessing pipeline.