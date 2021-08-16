checkAd

Ayr Wellness Enters the Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market with Proposed Acquisition of Levia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 13:30  |  35   |   |   

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTC: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator (“MSO”), has announced that it has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire Cultivauna, LLC, the owner of Levia branded cannabis infused seltzers and water-soluble tinctures.

“Ayr wants something exciting to offer every cannabis consumer of today and the future cannabis customer of tomorrow. Infused beverages, done right, will be game changing to the mainstreaming of cannabis in the U.S., providing an approachable and sessionable form factor to new and existing customers. The acquisition of Levia brings Ayr into this rapidly growing segment with delicious, market-leading infused seltzer. We are excited to have Levia join Kynd premium flower and Origyn extracts in Ayr’s suite of premier national brands,” said Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of Ayr Wellness.

“With a formula that provides consistently great flavor and zero calories in an infused beverage experience, we believe Levia has enormous potential as an alcohol alternative. In just six months since its initial launch in Massachusetts, Levia has become the top selling THC beverage. As we finalize our updated national brand portfolio to address all segments and form factors, Levia will play a marquee role in each market where we operate,” Mr. Sandelman concluded.

Ayr intends to purchase 100% of the equity interests of Cultivauna, LLC. The terms of the transaction include $20 million in upfront consideration, made up of up to $10 million in cash with the remainder in stock. An earn-out payment of up to an additional $40 million will be paid in shares based on the achievement of revenue targets in 2022 and 2023.

Levia Cannabis Infused Seltzers provide for rapid onset of the effects of THC, typically 15-20 minutes, allowing for a more consistent consumption experience than many edible products. Levia is currently available in Massachusetts in three experiences and flavors:

  • “Achieve” Raspberry Lime (Sativa)
  • “Celebrate” Lemon Lime (Hybrid)
  • “Dream” Jam Berry (Indica)

Each flavor is available in 12-ounce slim cans and contains 5 mgs of THC. Levia is also available in water soluble tinctures in the same formulations.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, as well as the execution of a binding definitive agreement. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2021.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ayr Wellness Enters the Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market with Proposed Acquisition of Levia NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTC: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator (“MSO”), has announced that it has entered into a binding letter of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TGS Management Change
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board