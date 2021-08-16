REPEAT -- PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US Infrastructure Bill Definition of Clean Hydrogen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp (NEO: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6) (OTC: MOTNF) (“PowerTap” or the “Company” or “MOVE”) the Company is pleased to provide an update on its technology for producing low carbon intensity blue hydrogen and how it is consistent with the definition of clean hydrogen in the draft US Infrastructure Bill.



As previously reported in the Company’s press release of February 11, 2021, the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp., intends to use renewable natural gas (RNG) (i.e., biogas from dairy farms and biomethane from landfills) blended with fossil fuel natural gas as a feedstock in its modular on-site hydrogen production and dispensing system to produce blue hydrogen. PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling's team anticipates that by applying its technology to produce hydrogen from existing pathways using California Air Resources Board (CARB) methodology, a carbon intensity (CI) of zero (0) grams (g) CO 2 per megajoule (MJ) or lower could be achieved. The importance of a 0 or lower CI is that PowerTap aims to produce and dispense hydrogen with a zero or lower carbon footprint as the world moves to lower carbon footprints toward slowing or arresting the impacts of climate change.