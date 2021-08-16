REPEAT -- PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US Infrastructure Bill Definition of Clean Hydrogen
VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp (NEO: MOVE)
(FWB: 2K6) (OTC: MOTNF) (“PowerTap” or the “Company” or “MOVE”) the Company is pleased to provide an update on
its technology for producing low carbon intensity blue hydrogen and how it is consistent with the definition of clean hydrogen in the draft US Infrastructure Bill.
As previously reported in the Company’s press release of February 11, 2021, the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp., intends to use renewable natural gas (RNG) (i.e., biogas from dairy farms and biomethane from landfills) blended with fossil fuel natural gas as a feedstock in its modular on-site hydrogen production and dispensing system to produce blue hydrogen. PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling's team anticipates that by applying its technology to produce hydrogen from existing pathways using California Air Resources Board (CARB) methodology, a carbon intensity (CI) of zero (0) grams (g) CO2 per megajoule (MJ) or lower could be achieved. The importance of a 0 or lower CI is that PowerTap aims to produce and dispense hydrogen with a zero or lower carbon footprint as the world moves to lower carbon footprints toward slowing or arresting the impacts of climate change.
The table below compares the carbon intensity of PowerTap’s hydrogen production with the hydrogen production and dispensing models involving production of hydrogen offsite and transported to the site of consumption (Offsite Production) and the production of hydrogen using the current fossil fuel-based electric grid (Electrolysis). Comparing PowerTap's zero CI onsite hydrogen production model to the 117.97 g CO2e/MJ CI for gray or blue hydrogen produced offsite or 75.93 g CO2e/MJ CI for green hydrogen produced by electrolysis with electricity from the United States’ fossil-fuel based electric grid, PowerTap’s blue hydrogen is greener than the gray or blue hydrogen produced offsite and green hydrogen produced by electrolysis.
|Hydrogen Production Method/Business Model
|Carbon Intensity (g CO2e/MJ)
|Compress, Store, Dispense*
|117.671
|On-Site Electrolysis**
|75.932
|PowerTap’s On-Site Production
|0
* H2 Centrally Produced/Trucked to Stations (Current, Predominant Model)
