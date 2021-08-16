checkAd

FreightCar America, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Third consecutive quarter of positive gross margin and first quarter of manufacturing operating income since 2018

Company raises 2021 delivery outlook for second time and announces plan to add two additional production lines within a year

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Business Highlights        

  • Second quarter revenue of $37.4 million, up 114% year-over-year, on deliveries of 313 railcars
  • Gross margin of $3.6 million, positive for the third consecutive quarter
  • Manufacturing operating income was $1.9 million, the first positive result in three years
  • Second quarter net loss of ($2.6) million, or ($0.13) per share, included $3.5 million non-cash income related to the change in fair market value of warrant liability
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was ($1.5) million, which excludes the previously mentioned non-cash income
  • Quarter-end backlog totaled 2,200 railcars with an aggregate value of approximately $224 million
  • 2021 delivery outlook raised to between 1,750 and 1,850 railcars, up from between 1,600 and 1,750 railcars
  • Subsequent to quarter end, approved plans to build additional manufacturing lines, increasing Castaños plant capacity
  • Subsequent to quarter end, entered into an amended financing agreement with current partner, opening up a $25 million line of credit to support working capital needs

“We are pleased to have achieved the majority of our goals for the quarter, which included our third consecutive quarter of positive gross margin, positive operating income at the manufacturing level, and a solid mix of new business awarded,” said Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America. “For the first half of fiscal 2021, our Adjusted EBITDA loss decreased to $2.0 million compared to a loss of $23.2 million in the same period of 2020. This improvement, in the face of multiple supply chain constraints and significant raw material inflation, truly highlights the potential of our new footprint.”

Meyer continued, “We remain encouraged by signs of an improving demand environment across our end-markets. Sales inquiries remain positive, and we have raised our 2021 outlook again for railcar deliveries. Additionally, we are thrilled to share that our Board of Directors has approved plans to add two more production lines at the Castaños manufacturing facility, which will double our capacity within a year. This planned expansion is an essential next step to driving incremental volumes and significantly improving our long-term earnings profile.”

Meyer concluded, “We are also benefiting from the relationship with our financial partner, including the recently amended agreement which provides for a $25 million line of credit. This new line of credit, combined with cash and equivalents of $21 million, will support our working capital and growth needs for the foreseeable future. We still have much work to do but remain confident that we are on the right path to create significant value for all of our stakeholders.”

Second Quarter Results

  • Consolidated revenues were $37.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $32.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $17.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The Company delivered 313 railcars in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 309 railcars in the first quarter of 2021 and 100 railcars in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Both consolidated operating loss and net loss for the current and prior periods included non-operating items that impacted results, including:

    • Non-cash income of $3.5 million related to the change in the fair market value of warrant liability in the second quarter of 2021 reflecting the Company’s share price depreciation during the period. In the first quarter 2021, there was a non-cash charge of ($22.1) million, reflecting the Company’s share price appreciation during the period; and

    • Restructuring and impairment gains of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to restructuring and impairment charges of ($6.7) million in the first quarter of 2021 and ($0.3) million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Consolidated operating loss for the second quarter of 2021 was ($2.5) million, compared to operating loss of ($13.2) million in the first quarter of 2021 and operating loss of ($12.9) million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Net loss in the second quarter of 2021 was ($2.6) million, or ($0.13) per share, compared to net loss of ($37.9) million, or ($1.89) per share, in the first quarter of 2021, and net loss of ($12.8) million, or ($0.97) per share, in the second quarter of 2020. 

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss for the second quarter of 2021 was ($1.5) million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($0.5) million for the first quarter of 2021 and ($10.3) million for the second quarter of 2020.   The Adjusted EBITDA excludes the non-cash income mentioned above and those reflected in the table below.

  • Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted certificates of deposit (“total cash”) was $20.7 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $31.7 million as of March 31, 2021. The decrease was due to an increase in the Company’s VAT receivable and other working capital to support higher production levels. The VAT receivable in Mexico was $21.3 million as of June 30, 2021.  

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars that also supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including open top hopper cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars and coal cars, and also specializes in the conversion of railcars for repurposed use. FreightCar America is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Castaños, Mexico; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to our expected financial performance and/or future business prospects, events and plans that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These potential risks and uncertainties include, among other things: risks relating to the potential financial and operational impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the cyclical nature of our business; adverse economic and market conditions; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum, and delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion, delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings by our customers; and other competitive factors. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FreightCar America, Inc. 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 
(Unaudited)

    June 30,
2021 		    December 31,
2020 		 
Assets   (in thousands, except for share and per share data)  
Current assets            
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents   $ 20,730     $ 54,047  
Restricted certificates of deposit     -       182  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $880 and $1,235 respectively     8,505       9,421  
VAT receivable     21,276       4,462  
Inventories, net     48,783       38,831  
Assets held for sale   -       10,383  
Prepaid expenses     10,547       3,652  
Total current assets     109,841       120,978  
Property, plant and equipment, net     19,790       19,642  
Railcars available for lease, net     20,633       20,933  
Right of use asset     17,265       18,152  
Other long-term assets     2,529       3,037  
Total assets   $ 170,058     $ 182,742  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity            
Current liabilities            
Accounts and contractual payables   $ 34,612     $ 18,654  
Accrued payroll and other employee costs     1,622       2,505  
Reserve for workers' compensation     2,389       2,645  
Accrued warranty     2,850       5,216  
Customer deposits   -       4,351  
Deferred income state and local incentives, current     1,465       2,219  
Lease liability, current     1,904       11,635  
Current portion of long-term debt     20,518       17,605  
Other current liabilities     4,169       6,319  
Total current liabilities     69,529       71,149  
Long-term debt, net of current portion     48,187       37,668  
Warrant liability     31,406       12,730  
Accrued pension costs     6,350       7,046  
Deferred income state and local incentives, long-term     2,148       2,503  
Lease liability, long-term     17,594       18,549  
Other long-term liabilities     4,282       2,600  
Total liabilities     179,496       152,245  
Stockholders’ equity            
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized (100,000 shares each designated as Series A voting and Series B non-voting, 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020)   -     -  
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 15,980,742 and 15,861,406 shares issued at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively     160       159  
Additional paid in capital     82,682       82,064  
Treasury stock, at cost, 446,587 and 327,577 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively     (1,782 )     (1,344 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (11,451 )     (11,763 )
Accumulated deficit     (79,047 )     (38,619 )
Total stockholders' (deficit) equity     (9,438 )     30,497  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 170,058     $ 182,742  


FreightCar America, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended         Six Months Ended  
    June 30,       June 30,  
    2021       2020       2021       2020  
    (In thousands, except for share and per share data)  
                               
Revenues $ 37,354     $ 17,458     $ 69,724     $ 22,655  
Cost of sales   33,716       23,602       63,496       37,602  
Gross margin (loss)   3,638       (6,144 )     6,228       (14,947 )
Selling, general and administrative expenses   6,294                    6,537       15,445       13,947  
Restructuring and impairment charges   (120 )                         267       6,530       1,147  
Operating loss   (2,536 )     (12,948 )     (15,747 )     (30,041 )
Interest expense   (3,212 )     (167 )     (5,714 )     (463 )
Gain (loss) on change in fair market value of warrant liability   3,452       -       (18,676 )     -  
Other income   230       134       345       358  
Loss before income taxes   (2,066 )     (12,981 )     (39,792 )     (30,146 )
Income tax (benefit) provision   504       (1 )     636       (3 )
Net loss   (2,570 )     (12,980 )     (40,428 )     (30,143 )
Less Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in JV   -       (189 )     -       (405 )
               
Net loss attributable to FreightCar America $     (2,570 )   $ (12,791 )   $ (40,428 )   $ (29,738 )
               
Net loss per common share attributable to FreightCar America- basic $ (0.13 )   $ (0.97 )   $ (2.01 )   $ (2.26 )
               
Net loss per common share attributable to FreightCar America- diluted $ (0.13 )   $ (0.97 )   $ (2.01 )   $ (2.26 )
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic   20,160,410       12,405,011       20,084,199       12,385,946  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted   20,160,410       12,405,011       20,084,199       12,385,946  
               
Dividends declared per common share $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  


FreightCar America, Inc.
Segment Data
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
 		  Six Months Ended
  June 30,
 		  June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
     (In thousands)   (In thousands)
Revenues:              
Manufacturing $ 35,158     $    15,129     $ 65,177     $ 18,069  
Corporate and Other   2,196       2,329                  4,547                     4,586  
Consolidated Revenues $ 37,354     $    17,458     $ 69,724     $ 22,655  
               
Operating income (loss):              
Manufacturing $          1,878     $        (8,348 )   $       (2,866 )   $    (20,148 )
Corporate and Other                 (4,414 )                  (4,600 )           (12,881 )                  (9,893 )
Consolidated Operating Loss $       (2,536 )   $    (12,948 )   $     (15,747 )   $     (30,041 )


FreightCar America, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

    Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2021     2020  
Cash flows from operating activities   (in thousands)  
Net loss   $ (40,428 )   $ (30,143 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows used in operating activities:            
Restructuring and impairment charges     6,530       352  
Depreciation and amortization     2,196       5,884  
Non-cash lease expense on right-of-use assets     887       3,065  
Recognition of deferred income from state and local incentives     (1,110 )     (1,110 )
Loss on change in fair market value for warrant liability     18,676       -  
Stock-based compensation recognized     2,961       94  
Non-cash interest expense     1,981       140  
Other non-cash items, net     96       13  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:            
Accounts receivable     916       508  
VAT receivable     (16,814 )     (306 )
Inventories     (8,058 )     (22,024 )
Other assets     (6,263 )     (7,188 )
Accounts and contractual payables     6,193       6,456  
Accrued payroll and employee benefits     (802 )     (941 )
Income taxes receivable/payable     (360 )     (13 )
Accrued warranty     (2,366 )     (485 )
Lease liability     (1,180 )     (5,391 )
Customer deposits     -       27,889  
Other liabilities     (6,749 )     2,548  
Accrued pension costs and accrued postretirement benefits     (415 )     (131 )
Net cash flows used in operating activities     (44,109 )     (20,783 )
Cash flows from investing activities            
Purchase of restricted certificates of deposit     -       (3,855 )
Maturity of restricted certificates of deposit     182       3,769  
Purchase of property, plant and equipment     (1,433 )     (7,009 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and railcars available for lease     433       170  
Net cash flows used in investing activities     (818 )     (6,925 )
Cash flows from financing activities            
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt     16,000       10,000  
Deferred financing costs     (480 )     -  
Borrowings on revolving line of credit     7,220       -  
Repayments on revolving line of credit     (11,068 )     -  
Employee stock settlement     (7 )     (9 )
Payment for stock appreciation rights exercised     (55 )     -  
Net cash flows provided by financing activities     11,610       9,991  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (33,317 )     (17,717 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period     54,047       66,257  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period   $ 20,730     $ 48,540  
Supplemental cash flow information            
Interest paid   $ 2,813     $ 217  
Income tax refunds received, net of payments   $ 5     $ -  
Non-cash transactions            
Change in unpaid construction in process   $ 530     $ (115 )
Accrued PIK interest paid through issuance of PIK Note   $ 553     $ -  


FreightCar America, Inc.
Reconciliation of income before taxes to EBITDA(1) and Adjusted EBITDA(2)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Three Months
Ended
March 31, 		    Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2021     2020     2021       2021     2020  
                       
Loss before income taxes $ (2,066 ) $ (12,981 ) $ (37,726 )   $ (39,792 ) $ (30,146 )
Depreciation & Amortization   999     2,871     1,197       2,196     5,884  
Interest Expense, net   3,212     167     2,502       5,714     463  
EBITDA   2,145     (9,943 )   (34,027 )     (31,882 )   (23,799 )
                       
Change in Fair Value of Warrant (a)   (3,452 )   -     22,128       18,676     -  
Restructuring and impairment (b) charges (b)   (120 )   267     6,650       6,530     1,147  
Alabama Grant Amortization (c)   (555 )   (555 )   (555 )     (1,110 )   (1,110 )
Transaction Costs (d)   296     -     -       296     -  
Retention & Success Bonuses (e)   -     169     -       -     600  
Legal Reserve (f)   -     -     500       500     -  
Plant Transition Costs (g)   140     5     2,246       2,386     179  
Stock Based Compensation   299     (156 )   2,662       2,961     94  
Other, net   (230 )   (134 )   (115 )     (345 )   (358 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,477 ) $ (10,347 ) $ (511 )   $ (1,988 ) $ (23,247 )


(1)   EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. In addition, our management uses EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance. The calculation of EBITDA eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall performance of the company’s business. EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similar titled measures reported by other companies.
   
(2)   Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before the following charges:
   
  a)   This adjustment removes the non-cash (income) expense associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.
  b)   The Company incurred certain restructuring costs related to severance and other costs related to its shut-down of the Shoals and Roanoke facilities during 2019 and 2020.
  c)   The Company amortizes deferred grant income to cost of goods sold that represent a non-cash reduction to its gross margin (loss).
  d)   The Company incurred certain costs in the second quarter of 2021 for nonrecurring professional services associated with its Second Amendment to its Term Loan.
  e)   During 2019, the Company implemented retention and success bonus programs for certain employees during its restructuring.
  f)   During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recognized a charge related to a legal dispute.
  g)   During 2020, the Company implemented a program to shift production originally planned for its US plants to its Castaños facility. This adjustment represents non-recurring costs associated with moving inventory and equipment to its Castaños facility.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

 





