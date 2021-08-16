SimCorp Falls 2.5% After Danske Downgrades to Sell Autor: PLX AI | 16.08.2021, 13:26 | 20 | 0 | 0 16.08.2021, 13:26 | (PLX AI) – SimCorp fell 2.5% after Danske analysts cut the stock to sell from hold, saying the valuation was too high. Earnings multiples are not demanding vs SaaS peers, but revenue growth is much lower, Danske saidPrice target raised to DKK 845 … (PLX AI) – SimCorp fell 2.5% after Danske analysts cut the stock to sell from hold, saying the valuation was too high. Earnings multiples are not demanding vs SaaS peers, but revenue growth is much lower, Danske saidPrice target raised to DKK 845 … (PLX AI) – SimCorp fell 2.5% after Danske analysts cut the stock to sell from hold, saying the valuation was too high.

Earnings multiples are not demanding vs SaaS peers, but revenue growth is much lower, Danske said

Price target raised to DKK 845 from DKK 780

SEB also reiterated its sell recommendation on SimCorp, saying the second half of the year was likely to be more difficult than expected

Price target DKK 775 SimCorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

SimCorp Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer