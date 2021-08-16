Monarch Mining Corporation Announces the Closing of the $13.5 Million Financing with Investissement Québec

MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONARCH MINING CORPORATION (“Monarch” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is pleased to announce the closing on August 13, 2021, of the previously announced $13.5 million senior secured term loan agreement (the “Loan”) with Investissement Québec (see press release dated August 3, 2021). The Loan has a three-year term and bears interest at an annual rate of 6% until the restart of the Beaufor Mine and Beacon Mill, 5% during the first year of production and 4% for the subsequent years, subject to certain pre-established terms and conditions.



About Investissements Québec

Investissement Québec’s mission is to play an active role in Québec’s economic development by stimulating business innovation, entrepreneurship and recovery, as well as investment and export growth. Active in every administrative region of Québec, the corporation supports the creation and development of businesses of all sizes through investments and adapted financial solutions. Investissement Québec also supports companies through consulting services and other accompanying measures, including technological support offered by Investissement Québec – CRIQ. Also, through Investissement Québec International, the corporation assists companies in exporting and prospecting for foreign talent and investment in Québec.