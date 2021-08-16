DSM Net Asset Value(s) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 16.08.2021, 13:42 | 12 | 0 | 0 16.08.2021, 13:42 | Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 Net Asset Values The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 13 August 2021 £45.79m Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 13 August 2021 £45.79m Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,479,341 The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 13 August 2021 was: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 88.94p Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 88.80p Ordinary share price 71.25p Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (19.89%) * Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 13/08/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.









