Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer and Further Modification of Purchase Price and Participation Procedures for Cash Tender Offer

Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays”) announced today that it has further extended concurrently the expiration deadlines of its previously announced:

exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) to exchange any and all of its iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs due August 14, 2036 (CUSIP: 06738C760/ISIN: US06738C7609) (the “Old Notes”) for iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETNs due April 18, 2041 (CUSIP: 06740P221/ISIN: US06740P2213) (the “New Notes” and together with the Old Notes, the “ETNs”), with an Exchange Ratio per Old Note equal to six New Notes, which reflects a premium of approximately 6%, based on the Closing Indicative Note Values of the Old Notes and the New Notes on August 13, 2021; and

cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of its Old Notes.

Each of the Exchange Offer and the Tender Offer is accompanied by a solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) from holders of the Old Notes (the “Noteholders”) to amend certain provisions of the Old Notes (the “Proposed Amendment”), subject to applicable offer and distribution restrictions. Noteholders who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) their Old Notes pursuant to either the Exchange Offer or the Tender Offer will be deemed to have consented to the Proposed Amendment under the Consent Solicitation. Please refer to the press releases dated June 17, 2021 and July 30, 2021 for further details on the Exchange Offer, Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation.

The Exchange Offer, Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation were previously scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 13, 2021. The Exchange Offer and its accompanying Consent Solicitation will instead expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 27, 2021, and the Tender Offer and its accompanying Consent Solicitation will instead expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on August 27, 2021, unless further extended or early terminated by Barclays, in which case notification to that effect will be given by or on behalf of Barclays in accordance with the methods set out in the Prospectus (as defined below) or the Statement (as defined below), as applicable.