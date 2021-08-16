Equity Commonwealth and Monmouth Real Estate Amend Merger Agreement to Increase Value of Offer

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR), or Monmouth, today announced that they have entered into an amendment to the definitive merger agreement (as amended, the “Merger Agreement”) between the two companies. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Equity Commonwealth revised its offer to pay a total value of $19.00 per share in a combination of cash and stock at the election of Monmouth shareholders and based on EQC’s closing price of $26.65 per share on August 13, 2021. Total consideration for the transaction is $3.4 billion, including the assumption of $857 million of mortgage debt, and the repayment of the $550 million of Monmouth’s 6.125% Series C Redeemable Preferred Stock and Monmouth’s outstanding line of credit and term loan.

The new cash component provides greater certainty of value and an opportunity for liquidity for Monmouth’s shareholders. The revised offer increases the exchange ratio from 0.67x to 0.713x, representing a 6.4% premium over the previous all-stock offer and a 23.1% valuation premium to Monmouth’s 30-day average unaffected trading price as of December 18, 2020.