Equity Commonwealth and Monmouth Real Estate Amend Merger Agreement to Increase Value of Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021   

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR), or Monmouth, today announced that they have entered into an amendment to the definitive merger agreement (as amended, the “Merger Agreement”) between the two companies. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Equity Commonwealth revised its offer to pay a total value of $19.00 per share in a combination of cash and stock at the election of Monmouth shareholders and based on EQC’s closing price of $26.65 per share on August 13, 2021. Total consideration for the transaction is $3.4 billion, including the assumption of $857 million of mortgage debt, and the repayment of the $550 million of Monmouth’s 6.125% Series C Redeemable Preferred Stock and Monmouth’s outstanding line of credit and term loan.

The new cash component provides greater certainty of value and an opportunity for liquidity for Monmouth’s shareholders. The revised offer increases the exchange ratio from 0.67x to 0.713x, representing a 6.4% premium over the previous all-stock offer and a 23.1% valuation premium to Monmouth’s 30-day average unaffected trading price as of December 18, 2020.

“Our revised offer provides Monmouth shareholders with the option to elect to receive consideration in cash, but also provides a tax-deferred option to remain invested in the future upside of our business,” said David Helfand, President, Chief Executive Officer and Trustee of Equity Commonwealth. “We will continue to have significant balance sheet capacity, of over $4 billion, for future industrial investments.”

Monmouth shareholders will have the option to elect to receive, for each Monmouth common share, either (i) $19.00 of cash or (ii) 0.713 shares of EQC stock. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, the aggregate cash consideration will be $641 million and the transaction will result in the issuance of 46.2 million EQC common shares. In the event Monmouth shareholders, in the aggregate, elect to receive in excess of $641 million in cash or 46.2 million EQC shares, the cash and stock consideration will become subject to proration. Depending on the extent of proration, a Monmouth shareholder electing the cash consideration will receive no less than $6.50 in cash for each Monmouth common share with the balance paid in EQC common shares. A Monmouth shareholder electing the stock consideration will receive no less than 0.469 shares of EQC common shares, representing a value of $12.50 per share based on EQC’s closing share price of $26.65 on August 13, 2021, with the balance paid in cash.

