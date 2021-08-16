checkAd

Link Reservations Inc/LinkResPet (LRSV) Expands Retail Presence in Florida as Products Now Stocked in All 4 Collins Tobacco & Vape Shops

London, UK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Link Reservations Inc. (OTC Pink: LRSV) (the “Company”), a provider of medicinal mushroom and cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products for both humans and pets, announces its LinkResPet and DailyLifeCBD products will be available for purchase in all four retail locations of Collins Tobacco & Vape Stores. This comes as the Company looks to expand its presence across the marketplace and increase consumer awareness of its pet and human wellness products.

Rene Lauritsen, Link Reservations Inc CEO, commented: “We are very excited to have our products in all four Collins Tobacco & Vape retail locations. In the next few months we hope to continue this growth and have a stronger presence in retail locations across the U.S. and eventually in the Europe and the UK. This is a great way to increase product awareness amongst consumers who are already interested in CBD products but haven’t come across our products before. Retail presence for us is clearly a key driver of sales as we look to grow our market share. I look forward to updating investors on any further developments”.

LinkResPet’s products consist of CBD tinctures for dogs and cats. While DailyLifeCBD has a functional mushroom and CBD range of products including its DailyLifeCBD Immune tincture, as well as other CBD products in the pipeline. All products are made with the highest quality hemp oil and are lab tested, THC and GMO free. The hemp oil used in LRSV products comes from organically grown certified U.S. and European hemp. The Company ensures that its products undergo a rigorous process of quality control and testing using the latest scientific methods.

Collins Tobacco & Vape has been in business 12 years and has four locations in Miami & Miami Beach. These are 6750 Collins Ave Miami Beach, 2611 Collins Ave Miami Beach, 1711 N. Bayshore Dr Miami (Grand Hotel) and 2504 NE 2nd Ave Miami.

For more information about LinkResPet or to purchase CBD products for pets, please visit www.linkrespet.com or follow us on Twitter @res_pet

For more information about DailyLifeCBD, the Company’s range of CBD and mushroom product for people, please visit: https://dailylifecbd.com/

About Link Reservations Inc.
Link Reservations Inc is a CBD and wellness product provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of both people and pets worldwide. Its trades through its two brands; LinkResPet and DailyLifeCBD. LinkResPet develops and markets hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses. DailyLifeCBD provides everyday hemp-based CBD wellness and mushroom products for people. The Company has operations in both the US and Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers:
The information in this Press Release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws, as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this document, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

Link Reservations Inc.
400 Thames Valley Park Drive
Reading Berkshire RG6 1 PT
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 330 808 0897





