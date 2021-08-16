JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LFTD Partners Inc., formerly known as Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX: AQSP ) ( www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com ), today announced that during the second quarter of 2021 it achieved quarter-over-quarter growth in revenue of 99%, from $3,353,270 to $6,695,144, quarter-over-quarter growth in net income of 158%, from $618,359 to $1,596,154, and quarter-over-quarter growth in basic earnings per share of 75%, from $0.08 to $0.14, driven by the growth of its wholly-owned subsidiary Lifted Made ( www.LiftedMade.com ), maker of the award-winning Urb Finest Flowers brand of hemp-derived delta-8-THC, delta-9-THC, delta-10-THC and other emerging cannabinoid products.



Nicholas S. Warrender, Vice Chairman and COO of AQSP, and founder and CEO of Lifted Made, said: “The second quarter is a solid reflection of our foundational work over the past six months. Having moved into our new facility in Kenosha in March, we have automated production and increased capacity to meet growing demand while expanding vendor relations to reduce costs, a great challenge in this business climate. This has led to increased gross margins, allowing us to become even more competitive in the marketplace. We have relentlessly continued to expand our distribution network throughout the country. Our staff continues to expand, with an aggressive focus on revenue growth through very exciting ‘first to market’ products. I believe that between the organic growth of Lifted Made, and our planned merger with Savage Enterprises, we are well on our way toward achieving our goal of creating the most profitable and largest public company in the space.”

William C. “Jake” Jacobs, President and CFO of both AQSP and Lifted Made, said: “For the fourth straight quarter, we have proven that we are one of the few companies in the cannabis industry that can grow our revenues and profits at an extremely fast pace. Lifted currently has over $3.3 million cash in the bank. We are excited to be partnering with Savage Enterprises, a group of like-minded people, and we are looking forward to bringing other great entrepreneurs into AQSP, in a decentralized environment that doesn’t disrupt the entrepreneurs or the mojo of their companies.”