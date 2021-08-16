DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ringmetall SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Forecast Ringmetall SE raises forecast significantly after dynamic first half-year 16-Aug-2021 / 13:58 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 16 August 2021 - Based on first preliminary figures, Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55) has developed significantly better in the first half of 2021 than in the previous year. Accordingly, the company is significantly increasing its forecast for the expected business development in the full year.

Group revenues increased by 25.6 percent to EUR 78.3 million in the first half of the year (H1 2020: EUR 62.3 million). In addition to a significant increase in steel prices, which the company was able to pass on to its customers to a large extent, an increase in sales volumes in the clamping ring business also played a key role in the revenues growth. At the same time, the company benefited from the development of the US dollar against the euro and a significant revival in demand in the Industrial Handling business. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) showed an increase of around three times. It increased by 74.0 percent to EUR 11.3 million (H1 2020: EUR 6.5 million). The EBITDA margin rose accordingly from 10.3 percent in the previous year to 14.3 percent, marking a new historic high in the company's development to date. The significant increase in profitability is mainly attributable to a further increase in production efficiency and personnel utilization, as well as a further reduction in production scrap and the generation of Group-wide purchasing and production synergies.

The key performance indicators for the reporting period are as follows:

in EUR m H1 2021 H1 2020 ∆ [abs.] ∆ [%] Group revenues 78.3 62.3 16.0 25.6 Gross profit * 37.4 30.2 7.2 23.9 Gross profit margin 47.3% 47.8% EBITDA 11.3 6.5 4.8 74.0 EBITDA margin 14.3% 10.3% EBIT 8.2 3.4 4.8 143.7 EBIT margin 10.4% 5.3%

*Gross profit defined as: Group revenues including changes in inventories less cost of raw materials, consumables and supplies, and purchased services.

Separate analysis of the effects of raw material price developments (mainly steel), inorganic and organic growth showed the following effects on segment revenues: