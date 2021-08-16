checkAd

Trucept Announces 81% Increase In Revenue for Q2

Trucept Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) today has released its updated financials for Q2 2021. The company reported that the firm posted another consecutive quarter of profitability, driven by a significant increase in total revenue for Q2 as compared to the same time period last year. For the quarter ending on June 30th, 2021, Trucept posted an impressive 81% increase in total operating revenue.

CEO Norman Tipton commented: “We are very pleased with the results being posted by our business units. Our core business and subsidiaries continue to thrive. We are making progress on financial audits, which was delayed somewhat due to COVID and workplace restrictions. The second half of 2021 will be a very exciting time for our clients and our employees.”

Trucept, offers professional services that help businesses navigate growth. The company’s professional services now encompass the following:

  • Marketing, technology, and Accessibility Act compliance services
  • Insurance offerings and third-party administrator (TPA) services
  • Payroll
  • Human resources and management
  • Employee benefits administration
  • Accounting support
  • Safety and risk management

For additional information, visit www.truceptservices.com

About Trucept Inc.

True solutions, today and tomorrow: Trucept Inc. helps organizations focus on growing their business. With a dedicated suite of powerful tools and services designed to put business owners in charge of running their businesses and increasing efficiency, Trucept tackles a variety of important administrative needs and provides a host of value-added advantages. For more information, call 858-798-1620 or visit https://truceptservices.com/.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management’s current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company’s success are more fully disclosed in the Company’s most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its annual report on Form 10-K.




