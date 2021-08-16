Two-Thirds of Americans Have Had a Negative Health Care Experience, According to Accenture Research

The report, “ Digital Adoption in Healthcare: Reaction or Revolution?,” is based on a survey of more than 1,700 people in the U.S. conducted between May and June. A key finding: two-thirds (67%) of Americans have had a negative healthcare experience.

The U.S. healthcare industry could improve care experiences by engaging patients with empathy and using their trusted position to recommend appropriate digital technologies, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

When asked which factors were most important to creating a positive experience with a healthcare provider, people most often cited “a medical provider who explains the patient’s condition and treatment clearly” and “a provider who listens, understands patient’s needs and provides emotional support”. These were cited by 55% and 52% of respondents, respectively.

At the same time, negative healthcare experiences were shown to have serious consequences on health outcomes. Of those who reported negative experiences, 34% said they were less likely to seek medical care the next time they needed it and the same number said they had switched providers or treatments. Others chose not to keep up with their treatment or hadn’t picked up their prescription because of these poor experiences.

"Our research shows that improving care experiences will require better collaboration between all relevant parties ― from pharma companies and healthcare providers to insurance and tech companies," said Dr. Kaveh Safavi, a senior managing director in Accenture's Health practice. “We have to lead with people first and use digital technology to make healthcare experiences simpler, more coordinated, more empathetic and, ultimately, more effective.”

The report notes that while people do not always consider digital technologies as a primary way to seek care but those who do have better experiences thanks to the increased touch points. People said they would be more likely to adopt digital technologies if a provider recommended them (cited by 33% of respondents), if they felt more confident in data security and privacy (30%), and if these technologies enabled them to receive better information about their health (30%). People also said they have a greater willingness to share their personal health data with a medical provider or pharmaceutical companies if doing so delivers a personal benefit, such as improving their health and increasing their medications’ effectiveness (44%) or gathers evidence about their medication and treatment efficacy (37%).