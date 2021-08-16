Praxis Precision Medicines Reports PRAX-114 Perimenopausal Depression (PMD) Phase 2a Proof-of-Concept Trial Results and Announces Plans to Advance to Phase 2b Study in Women with Menopausal and Mood Symptoms

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines , Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance, today reported results from its PRAX-114 Phase 2a Part B proof-of-concept trial for treatment of perimenopausal depression (PMD) and announced plans to advance PRAX-114 to a Phase 2b study in women with menopausal and mood symptoms. Plans for the Phase 2b trial will be disclosed by the end of 2021.

In the Phase 2a trial for treatment of PMD, participants treated with a single daily dose of PRAX-114 60 mg suspension formulation (n=6) for 14 days in an outpatient setting showed improvements in menopausal and mood symptoms that were rapid, marked and maintained throughout the two-week treatment period. Results trended toward baseline following discontinuation of PRAX-114, suggesting the need for continued treatment. PRAX-114 was well tolerated in Part B of the three-part Phase 2a study, with no change in the overall PRAX-114 safety profile.

“The ability to impact both menopausal and mood symptoms in the PRAX-114 proof-of-concept study in PMD was our criteria to continue development of this program. The rapid and consistent improvement across distinct efficacy measures gives us confidence to advance to a Phase 2b trial,” said Marcio Souza, president and chief executive officer of Praxis. “A significant unmet need exists with an estimated 3 million women in the US living with PMD and limited treatment options for both menopausal and mood symptoms.”

Efficacy Results

Daily treatment of PRAX-114 in Part B of the Phase 2a study showed a rapid and marked decrease in menopausal symptoms throughout the 14-day treatment period. Treatment with PRAX-114 resulted in mean decreases from baseline at Day 15 of 60% in frequency of moderate-to-severe hot flashes and 68% in the total score of the Perimenopausal Depression Questionnaire (Meno-D)1, a 12-item, self-reported questionnaire assessing the presence and severity of symptoms of PMD. Improvements were observed in each of the 12 items of the Meno-D, with the largest reductions observed in measures of low energy, sexual interest, sleep disturbance, irritability and anxiety. At Day 28, two weeks following discontinuation of treatment, frequency of moderate-to-severe hot flashes and Meno-D total score trended toward baseline.