Wi2Wi Corporation Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Wi2Wi Corporation today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. As key global customers plan to resume operations, the company is positioned to meet customer needs.

In Q2 FY21, customer demand rose as key customers in the avionics, industrial and government sectors that were impacted by industry-related shutdowns moved forward with plans to resume operations.

This quarter, Wi2Wi generated $1.619 million in revenue, a 7% increase over Q1 FY21. Gross profit increased 163% from Q1 FY21, from $177,000 to $465,000. Wi2Wi maintained a cash balance of $2.517 million. The company's effective cash management led to an overall increase in cash from $2.26 million in Q1 FY21 to $2.51 million in Q2 FY21.

"In Q2 FY21, we began to see an uptick in demand as key customers coming back online," said Zachariah Mathews, President and CEO of Wi2Wi. "We are optimistic about the trends we have seen this quarter and anticipate that demand may continue to rise as more key customers began coming back online. Moving forward, we will keep prioritizing the needs of our customers, delivering the quality standards that have long distinguished Wi2Wi as a premier strategic partner."

Q2 FY21 Financial Overview (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) 3 Months

ending June

30, 2021 3 Months

ending March

31, 2021 Revenue $ 1,619 $ 1,513 Net income (2 ) (352 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operations 383 (42 ) Total assets 11,261 11,280 Cash on hand 2,517 2,263 Total current liabilities 1,712 1,618 Shareholders' equity 6,365 6,356

Detailed and historical financial information is available here.