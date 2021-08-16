checkAd

QOEG Announces B2B Partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration

Accesswire
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Quality Online Education Group Inc. (OTC PINK:QOEG), (the "Company"), a global provider of leading-edge online education, today announced that it has signed a strategic B2B partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration as its exclusive training partner for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

The strategic partnership with Nova Pathway leverages QOEG's strengths in seeking out the best online educators and its strong capacity for training and ongoing management. QOEG recently launched its new product line of online IELTS preparation classes targeting immigrants and international students. QOEG will be the training provider for Nova Pathway's clients to prepare for the IELTS test.

Nova Pathway Immigration is a Canadian immigration consulting company that provides consulting and landing-related services to immigrants, international students, and people preparing to move to Canada. As the door-opening test recognized by Citizenship and Immigration Canada and many universities, the demand for IELTS education is vast with hundreds of thousands of people moving to Canada each year.

Xuye Edward Wu, Chief Executive Officer of QOEG, commented, "I am excited to announce the launch of our new IELTS product line that will help people prepare to take the IELTS test. We have already acquired a team of experienced and knowledgeable IELTS educators, each with an average of over 10 years of experience teaching IELTS, and believe that partnering with QOEG is a win-win for immigration companies. We project organic growth in our student pool and greater revenue from Canada from this partnership. Moreover, helping immigration companies like Nova Pathway to be more of a one-stop shop that provides a full range of services for clients is fulfilling for many reasons. We look forward to developing more mutually beneficial partnerships like this in the future."

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is a leading global standard in the evaluation of English language fluency, with over three million people taking the IELTS test in 140 countries annually. Covering all aspects of language fluency - listening, speaking, reading, and writing - the test evaluates an individual's competency and natural command of English for the purpose of studying, immigrating, or working in an English-speaking locale. IELTS evaluation results are accepted by 3,400 institutions in the U.S. and by more than 11,000 employers, universities, schools, and immigration bodies around the globe. QOEG will begin to accept enrollment for the IELTS exam prep course later this month.

