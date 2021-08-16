Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

checkAd

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:TLSS), ("TLSS", or the "Company"), a leading eCommerce fulfillment service provider, today announced that on August 13, 2021, the Company had timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

John Mercadante, Chairman and CEO of TLSS, commented, "We believe that we are in the final stages of our highly successful restructuring efforts that commenced in the first quarter of 2020. During the second quarter of 2021, we continued the shutdown of operations of the subsidiaries, Prime EFS, LLC ("Prime") and Shypdirect LLC ("Shypdirect"), while simultaneously achieving the first full quarter of positive results from our two acquisitions, Shyp FX, Inc. and Cougar Express, Inc. which were completed in Q1. Moreover, the Company is in ongoing discussions with potential sources of financing for its proposed acquisition of SalSon Logistics, while continuing to evaluate a number of other potential acquisition opportunities."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $6,984,000, or 81.6%, to $1,575,000 as compared to $8,559,000 for same prior year period. Such decrease was due primarily to the termination of the Company's Prime subsidiary's former Amazon Delivery Service Provider ("Amazon DSP") business as of September 30, 2020 and cessation of Shypdirect's Amazon Relay Carrier ("Amazon Relay") business.

The Company had a loss from operations of $1,719,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to a loss from operations of $1,961,000 for the comparable prior year period.

The Company had net income of $3,683,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 due to: (i) the loss from operations of $1,719,000 and (ii) interest expense of $158,000, which were offset and exceeded by: (i) derivative income of $3,979,000; (ii) a gain from extinguishment of debt of $1,505,000 and (iii) other income of $76,000. This compared to a net loss of $67,655,000 for the comparable prior year period.

The Company had a net income attributable to TLSS common shareholders of $3,527,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 after accounting for the effect of deemed dividends related to ratchet adjustment, beneficial conversion features, and accrued dividends of $156,000 as compared to a net loss attributable to TLSS common shareholders of $67,655,000 for the comparable prior year period.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $14,128,000, or 82.2%, to $3,066,000 as compared to $17,194,000 for comparable prior year period due to the termination of its Prime subsidiary's former Amazon DSP business as of September 30, 2020 and cessation of Shypdirect's Amazon Relay business.

The Company had a loss from operations of $3,356,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to a loss from operations of $2,748,000 for the comparable prior year period.

The Company had net income of $1,414,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 due to: (i) the loss from operations of $3,356,000 and (ii) interest expense of $263,000, which were offset and exceeded by: (i) derivative income of $3,284,000, (ii) a gain from extinguishment of debt of $1,565,000 and (iii) other income of $184,000. This compared to a net loss of $71,109,000 for the comparable prior year period.

The Company had net income attributable to TLSS common shareholders of $428,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 after accounting for the effect for deemed dividends related to ratchet adjustment, beneficial conversion features, and accrued dividends of $986,000 as compared to a net loss attributable to TLSS common shareholders of $89,805,000 for the comparable prior year period including deemed dividends related to ratchet adjustment, beneficial conversion features, and accrued dividends of $18,696,000.

Subsequent Events

During the period from July 1, 2021 to August 6, 2021, the Company issued 115,412,571 shares of its common stock and received proceeds of $1,153,683 from the exercise of 115,412,571 previously outstanding warrants ("Existing Warrants") at $0.01 per share. To inducethe exercise of Existing Warrants, the Company issued new warrants ("New Warrants") to buy in total 50% of the number of shares acquired by exercise of the Existing Warrants. The New Warrants are exercisable for five years following issuance at an exercise price per share of $0.01.

About Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc.

TLSS, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, Shyp FX, Inc. and Cougar Express, Inc., operates as a full-service logistics and transportation company.

For more information, visit the Company's website, www.tlss-inc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. Any such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, financial guidance, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not directly or exclusively relate to historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "strategy," "future," "likely," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions and comparable terminology. These include, but are not limited to, statements relating to future events or our future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these expectations may not be achieved. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they represent our intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors outside of our control that could cause our actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described above, these risks and uncertainties include: our ability to successfully execute our business strategies, including integration of acquisitions and the future acquisition of other businesses to grow our company; customers' cancellation on short notice of master service agreements from which we derive a significant portion of our revenue or our failure to renew such master service agreements on favorable terms or at all; our ability to attract and retain key personnel and skilled labor to meet the requirements of our labor-intensive business or labor difficulties which could have an effect on our ability to bid for and successfully complete contracts; the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the coronavirus outbreak and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or ameliorate its effects; our failure to compete effectively in our highly competitive industry could reduce the number of new contracts awarded to us or adversely affect our market share and harm our financial performance; our ability to adopt and master new technologies and adjust certain fixed costs and expenses to adapt to our industry's and customers' evolving demands; our history of losses, deficiency in working capital and a stockholders' deficit and our ability to achieve sustained profitability; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting and our ability to maintain effective controls over financial reporting in the future; our substantial indebtedness could adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to meet our payment obligations; the impact of new or changed laws, regulations or other industry standards that could adversely affect our ability to conduct our business; and changes in general market, economic and political conditions in the United States and global economies or financial markets, including those resulting from natural or man-made disasters.

These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this letter. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should consider various factors, including the risks described, among other places, in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any amendments thereto, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations:

Phone: 833.764.1443
Email: info@tlss-inc.com

TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 
  June 30     December 31,  
 
  2021     2020  
 
  (Unaudited)        
ASSETS
           
CURRENT ASSETS:
           
Cash
  $ 631,881     $ 579,283  
Accounts receivable, net
    423,069       372,922  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
    416,027       443,410  
 
               
Total Current Assets
    1,470,977       1,395,615  
 
               
OTHER ASSETS:
               
Security deposit
    66,340       94,000  
Property and equipment, net
    796,872       598,807  
Intangible assets, net
    2,460,326       -  
Right of use assets, net
    676,811       1,445,274  
 
               
Total Other Assets
    4,000,349       2,138,081  
 
               
TOTAL ASSETS
  $ 5,471,326     $ 3,533,696  
 
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
               
 
               
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
               
Convertible notes payable, net of debt discounts of $0 and $83,548, respectively
  $ -     $ 979,216  
Notes payable, current portion, net of debt discount of $0 and $0, respectively
    4,626,661       3,919,544  
Note payable - related party
    500,000       500,000  
Accounts payable
    1,409,557       1,104,263  
Accrued expenses
    500,552       424,595  
Insurance payable
    1,971,173       1,985,893  
Contingency liabilities
    3,311,272       3,311,272  
Lease liabilities, current portion
    422,161       380,843  
Derivative liability
    -       4,181,187  
Due to related parties
    218,322       297,692  
Accrued compensation and related benefits
    894,066       922,396  
 
               
Total Current Liabilities
    13,853,764       18,006,901  
 
               
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
               
Notes payable, net of current portion
    446,620       437,594  
Lease liabilities, net of current portion
    911,029       1,102,617  
 
               
Total Long-term Liabilities
    1,357,649       1,540,211  
 
               
Total Liabilities
    15,211,413       19,547,112  
 
               
Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 10)
    -       -  
 
               
SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT:
               
Preferred stock, par value $0.001; authorized 10,000,000 shares:
               
Series B convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,700,000 shares designated; 700,000 and 700,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (Liquidation value $700 and $700, respectively)
    700       700  
Series D preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,250,000 shares designated; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively ($6.00 per share liquidation value)
    -       -  
Series E preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 562,250 shares designated; 108,150 and 105,378 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively ($13.34 per share liquidation value)
    108       105  
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized; 2,485,934,060 and 1,733,847,494 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
    2,485,934       1,733,848  
Additional paid-in capital
    109,966,487       104,872,991  
Accumulated deficit
    (122,193,316 )     (122,621,060 )
 
               
Total Shareholders' Deficit
    (9,740,087 )     (16,013,416 )
 
               
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit
  $ 5,471,326     $ 3,533,696  


 

TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
 
  For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended  
 
  June 30,     June 30,  
 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
 
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		 
REVENUES
  1,574,494     8,558,815       3,066,193     17,193,875  

 
                               

 
                               
COST OF REVENUES
    1,345,538       6,997,856       3,244,316       14,853,605  

 
                               
GROSS PROFIT (LOSS)
    228,956       1,560,959       (178,123 )     2,340,270  

 
                               
OPERATING EXPENSES:
                               
Compensation and related benefits
    344,053       662,503       712,662       1,404,548  
Legal and professional fees
    452,915       2,487,896       983,453       2,902,706  
Rent
    233,601       175,261       367,556       339,611  
General and administrative expenses
    301,732       196,368       497,935       441,651  
Loss on lease abandonment
    616,074       -       616,074       -  

 
                               
Total Operating Expenses
    1,948,375       3,522,028       3,177,680       5,088,516  

 
                               
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
    (1,719,419 )     (1,961,069 )     (3,355,803 )     (2,748,246 )

 
                               
OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME:
                               
Interest expense
    (135,450 )     (1,940,912 )     (218,959 )     (4,987,639 )
Interest expense - related parties
    (22,438 )     (22,438 )     (44,630 )     (129,576 )
Gain on debt extinguishment, net
    1,505,088       5,968,560       1,564,941       6,243,594  
Other income
    75,787       107,137       183,822       174,968  
Derivative (expense) income, net
    3,979,289       (69,806,610 )     3,284,306       (69,661,771 )

 
                               
Total Other (Expenses) Income
    5,402,276       (65,694,263 )     4,769,480       (68,360,424 )

 
                               
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
    3,682,857       (67,655,332 )     1,413,677       (71,108,670 )

 
                               
Provision for income taxes
    -       -       -       -  

 
            .                  
NET INCOME (LOSS)
    3,682,857       (67,655,332 )     1,413,677       (71,108,670 )

 
                               
Deemed dividends related to ratchet adjustment, beneficial conversion features, and accrued dividends
    (156,097 )     -       (985,933 )     (18,696,012 )

 
                               
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
  3,526,760     (67,655,332 )   427,744     (89,804,682 )

 
                               
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
                               
Basic
  0.00     (0.26 )   0.00     (0.66 )
Diluted
  0.00     (0.26 )   0.00     (0.66 )

 
                               
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
                               
Basic
    2,125,141,567       261,417,292       1,937,320,808       136,885,211  
Diluted
    2,539,874,797       261,417,292       2,352,054,038       136,885,211  


 

TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

 
  2021     2020  
 
  For the Six Months Ended  
 
  June 30,  
 
  2021     2020  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
 
  		   
  		 
Net income (loss)
  1,413,677     (71,108,670 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
               
Depreciation and amortization expense
    293,616       28,144  
Amortization of debt discount to interest expense
    83,548       2,768,270  
Stock-based compensation and consulting fees
    -       1,999,749  
Other non-cash interest and fees
    -       8,180  
Interest expense related to debt default
    -       1,531,335  
Derivative (income) expense, net
    (3,284,306 )     69,661,771  
Non-cash portion of gain on extinguishment of debt, net
    (1,564,941 )     (6,296,141 )
Loss on lease abandonment
    616,074       -  
Rent expense
    2,119       9,511  
Bad debt recovery
    (11,240 )     -  
Other non-cash gain
    (11,808 )     -  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
               
Accounts receivable
    226,268       40,236  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
    34,917       (523,340 )
Security deposit
    61,000       (130,750 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
    264,692       19,411  
Insurance payable
    (14,720 )     253,611  
Accrued compensation and related benefits
    (28,330 )     346,901  

 
               
NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
    (1,919,434 )     (1,391,782 )

 
               
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
               
Purchase of property and equipment
    -       (460,510 )
Cash acquired in acquisition
    10,031       -  
Cash used for acquisitions
    (2,133,146 )     -  

 
               
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
    (2,123,115 )     (460,510 )

 
               
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
               
Net proceeds from sale of series E preferred share units
    3,590,500       -  
Proceeds from convertible notes payable
    -       1,880,000  
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
    685,714       -  
Repayment of convertible notes payable
    -       (257,139 )
Net proceeds from notes payable
    -       4,479,662  
Repayment of notes payable
    (195,697 )     (2,765,961 )
Net proceeds (payments) on related party advances
    14,630       (103,123 )

 
               
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
    4,095,147       3,233,439  

 
               
NET INCREASE IN CASH
    52,598       1,381,147  

 
               
CASH, beginning of period
    579,283       50,026  

 
               
CASH, end of period
  631,881     1,431,173  

 
               
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
               
Cash paid for:
               
Interest
  67,839     1,107,788  
Income taxes
  -     -  

 
               
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
               
Debt discounts recorded
  -     262,872  
Increase in derivative liability and debt discount
  -     1,702,473  
Conversion of debt and accrued interest for common stock
  543,457     3,063,579  
Reclassification of accrued interest to debt
  -     89,262  
Reclassification of due to related parties to accrued expenses
  94,000     -  
Decrease in put premium and paid-in capital
  -     385,385  
Reclassification of warrant value from equity to derivative liabilities
  -     11,381,885  
Deemed dividend related to price protection and beneficial conversion features
  882,043     18,696,012  

 
               
ACQUISITIONS:
               
Assets acquired:
               
Accounts receivable
  265,175     -  
Prepaid expenses
    7,534       -  
Property and equipment
    257,416       -  
Right of use assets
    44,388       -  
Other receivable
    622,240       -  
Security deposits
    33,340       -  
Total assets acquired
    1,230,093       -  
Less: liabilities assumed:
               
Accounts payable
    132,155       -  
Accrued expenses
    79,138       -  
Notes payable
    1,491,458       -  
Lease liabilities
    44,388       -  
Total liabilities assumed
    1,747,139          
Increase in intangible assets - non-cash
  517,046     -  

SOURCE: Transportation & Logistics Systems



