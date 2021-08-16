Gold Terra Announces Director Appointment and Resignation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") today is pleased to announce the appointment of Patsie Ducharme, CPA, CGA as a director of the Company …

Ms. Ducharme is a financial executive who brings over 25 years of experience in projects, mergers and acquisitions, financing, operations and strategic development in the mining, pulp, paper, forestry, and packaging sectors. Ms. Ducharme is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has over 15 years of experience as a Chief Financial Officer. She is currently Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of a private company as well as a Board Member and Audit Committee Member of Kruger Specialty Papers Holding. Ms. Ducharme has a strong background in the development and execution of strategic plans that include large construction projects and major capital expenditures.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") today is pleased to announce the appointment of Patsie Ducharme, CPA, CGA as a director of the Company and chair of the Audit Committee subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with Ms. Ducharme's appointment, the Company also announces that Ms. Elif Lévesque, is stepping down as a director. The board of directors would like to thank Ms. Lévesque for her contributions to the Company. Ms. Levesque has added significant value to the Company for many years since 2015 and will be greatly missed for her large contribution to the financial and audit reviews. The board of directors remains at seven directors serving on Gold Terra's Board, including four independent, non-executive directors.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Patsie to the Board," said Gerald Panneton, Executive Chairman of Gold Terra. "Her level of experience and knowledge linked to strategic development and execution in the natural resource and commodity sectors will add greatly to the Board's skills as Gold Terra continues to advance and realize the full value potential of its Yellowknife City Gold Project."

Ms. Ducharme has been granted 200,000 stock options exercisable at C$0.26 per share for a period of 5 years, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's stock option plan.

About Gold Terra's Yellowknife City Gold Project

The YCG project encompasses 800 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YCG is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power, and skilled tradespeople. Gold Terra is currently focusing its drilling on the prolific Campbell shear, where 14 Moz of gold has been produced, and most recently on the Newmont exploration claims immediately south of the past producing Con Mine (1938-2003).