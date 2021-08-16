checkAd

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global marula oil market is set to accelerate a value CAGR of 6.3% and top a valuation of US$ 89 Mn by 2031.

Demand for marula oil to be used in cosmetics and personal care products is rising rapidly due to its natural and versatile nature. The fact that marula oil-containing products are valued way more than other products is a great opportunity for market players to benefit from the enormous beauty industry, which accounts for over three-fourth share in this market.

Cold pressed virgin marula oil is highly sought-after by end use industries across geographies. Europe leads the global market with over one-third market share, with high utilization of marula oil in both, cosmetic products as well as numerous other daily-use items.

However, the seasonal nature of the marula fruit, which is available for harvesting for just 2 to 3 months a year, can eventually hinder the production and supply of marula oil to end-use industries. Besides, the fruit is also prone to various diseases. As such, manufacturers need to set their supply chain in order so as to ensure seamless operations all year round.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The marula oil market in countries of South Asia & East Asia is expected to expand at a CAGRs of over 8% through 2031.
  • The Southern Africa market is anticipated to enjoy a CAGR growth at 6.3% over the next ten years.
  • Cold pressed virgin oil holds a prominent market value share of 72%.
  • Europe and North America together hold a noteworthy share of more than 60% of the global market, due to prominent cosmetics and personal care companies in these regions.
  • Foodservice and retail/household are anticipated to progress at CAGRs of 7% and 6.8%, respectively, over the forecast period.
  • In the European market, France and Germany hold a high share for marula oil utilization.
  • COVID-19 has had a considerable impact on the major demand-driving industry of marula oil, i.e., cosmetics and personal care. Preferences of the dominating working class have been majorly impacted by the pandemic. However, the industry is adapting well and is anticipated to recover in 2021-22, boding well for marula oil suppliers.

