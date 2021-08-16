DGAP-News: Cognovi Labs / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Cognovi Labs: Cognovi Labs Named PM360 Trailblazer 2021 Finalist for Company of the Year 16.08.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / PM360, a publication for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics and medical device industries, named Cognovi Labs as a Trailblazer finalist for Vendor/ Supplier Company of the Year.

COGNOVI EMOTION AI(TM) is the latest advancement in Artificial Intelligence, generating real-time insight at scale about the precise emotions that drive decisions. A psychological foundation fused with deep machine learning enables Cognovi Labs to move steps beyond traditional market research, uncovering how patients and healthcare providers make subconscious decisions based on emotions. Cognovi Labs' capabilities are showcased in Emotion Trigger Marketing, a full-cycle digital marketing and communication program that identifies topics, phrases and narratives that motivate individuals toward optimal functioning.

'While Cognovi's Emotion AI is applicable anywhere people make decisions, the impact of COVID-19 on the global population has intensified our mission to use our technology for good," said Beni Gradwohl, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Cognovi Labs. 'We are determined to redefine patient-centered care through our proprietary Psychological AI, leveraging our tools to support the nation's efforts toward physical, social and mental wellbeing."

Since 2009, the PM360 Trailblazer awards have recognized outstanding achievement and innovation in healthcare marketing. Each year, nominations are judged by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, a distinguished cross-section of industry experts. The Company of the Year judging criteria included: Innovation (pursuit of excellence and innovation across the board in advertising, sales, product development, public relations and communication); Talent Development (a record of attracting, developing and keeping talent); and Social Responsibility (supporting patient access, civic and global involvement, and environmental consciousness).