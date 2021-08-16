BIO-Europe(R) 2021: Building partnerships in a digital age

Munich, Germany - August 16, 2021. The 27th annual BIO-Europe(R) will be held digitally, providing certainty, in this time of insecurity, to execute its pivotal role in bringing global biopharma and investment leaders together, to build partnerships that facilitate innovation and medical breakthroughs.

Through the pandemic and the pivot to digital, the "must-attend" BIO-Europe event series held true to its value proposition, using EBD Group's proven digital event model. Fulfilling its mission for the sector to connect the international life science community, BIO-Europe will once more allow you to partner, remotely and safely, over four days, October 25-28, 2021.

With an expanded format to four 24-hour days the event will accommodate partnering meetings between attendees from all over the world. BIO-Europe is produced by EBD Group, the leading partnering firm for the global life science industry, with the support of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

More than 3,500 executives from biotechnology, pharmaceutical and finance companies from around the world will attend the event and will engage in more than 15,000 partnering meetings. With program sessions and presenting company pitches available on-demand up to five weeks before the event, as well as live sessions, there is more opportunity to watch content than ever before.

"BIO-Europe Digital 2021 will be the most efficient way to meet with the international life science community this fall. We are proud to bring together a diverse group of like-minded people that are all working towards a unified goal of improving global healthcare." said Pam Putz, Managing Director Europe for EBD Group. "While we all know in-person conferences can't be replaced, our digital events have proved their value and remain an essential part of companies' partnering needs to ensure continued deal-flow at a time when travel remains restricted."