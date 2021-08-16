checkAd

M Science, the Leader in Research and Analytics, Launches Retail and Consumer Brands Intelligence Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

M Science, the pioneer in data-driven research and analytics, announced today the launch of their Retail and Consumer Brands Intelligence Platform. This new platform provides business-critical insights to the industry as it navigates post-COVID-19 consumer behavior and as the ecommerce landscape continues to rapidly evolve. Leveraging tested analytic models and a myriad of data inputs, this new solution delivers insights to more than a dozen industries including Animals & Pet Supplies, Apparel, Garden & Home, Sporting Goods and Toys & Games. The platform’s focus on ecommerce insights makes it a valuable tool for traditional retailers and brands as well as DTC and online-only players.

“With access to M Science’s intelligence, clients will gain insights that are traditionally very difficult to determine – such as specific item-level consumer preferences and market share among competitors,” noted Elizabeth Coleman, Head of Product at M Science. “This information will be more valuable than ever, answering key questions about how the pandemic has altered shopping habits. Our solution can provide guidance around product sales and category performance, which customers to target and when, and trends that are winning in the marketplace.”

This latest launch builds upon the highly valuable research M Science has provided for nearly two decades and presents a critical advantage for the retail industry to gain access to real-time data on longitudinal consumer behavior, ecommerce dynamics, granular market performance, product category level insights, competitive growth trends, digital customer journey, and brick-and-mortar foot traffic.

“M Science’s new intelligence solution is designed to assist merchants, brands, and manufacturers in finding answers to the tough questions regarding consumer cohorts and their buying behavior,” said Joshua Stafman, Consumer Vertical Head at M Science. “Understanding today’s consumer is not easy, especially in the multi-faceted retail world, but we created a tool that gives brands a better real-time understanding of the markets, customers and, most importantly, how consumer wallets are changing and evolving.”

Brands and manufacturers will be able to derive value from this solution by understanding the impact on key competitive drivers, such as price and channel, and to analyze the flow of customers between competitors. In addition, the data can help clients be more informed about the value of their products and customers for better positioning during discussions with retailers.

For brands who are interested in learning more and gaining access to actionable insights, please contact insights@mscience.com or visit corp.mscience.com.

About M Science

M Science is a data-driven research and analytics firm, uncovering new insights for leading financial institutions and corporations. M Science is revolutionizing research, discovering new data sets and pioneering methodologies to provide actionable intelligence. Our research teams have decades of experience working with unstructured data in near real-time to discern critical insights that help clients make smarter, more informed decisions. We combine the best of finance, data and technology to create a truly unique value proposition for both financial services firms and major corporations in a variety of industries. M Science is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion to fuel innovation in our workplace. M Power, M Science’s diversity taskforce steers recruiting and educational initiatives to foster diverse perspectives and an environment that drives better results.

M Science is a portfolio company of Leucadia Investments, a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) with offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, and Portland, Oregon. For more information, please visit www.mscience.com.

Jefferies Financial Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

M Science, the Leader in Research and Analytics, Launches Retail and Consumer Brands Intelligence Platform M Science, the pioneer in data-driven research and analytics, announced today the launch of their Retail and Consumer Brands Intelligence Platform. This new platform provides business-critical insights to the industry as it navigates post-COVID-19 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
Forecasted Offshore Dry Winds Mean PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Southwestern Energy Announces Public Offering of $1,000,000,000 of Senior Notes
Equity Commonwealth and Monmouth Real Estate Amend Merger Agreement to Increase Value of Offer
Southwestern Energy Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitation for Senior Notes
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
QAD Precision to Showcase Integrated Shipping and Global Trade Solution at the E-Commerce ...
Airspan Networks Inc. and New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination; Commences ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21Ein Wall Street-Analyst nannte diesen Sektor gerade eine „Wohlstandschance wie sie nur einmal pro Generation vorkommt“
The Motley Fool | Kommentare