checkAd

ACI Worldwide and PayPal Deliver Digital Wallet Options for Bill Payments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced a collaboration with PayPal to bring digital wallet payment options to ACI’s biller clients like Monroe County Water Authority (MCWA). PayPal and Venmo will be integrated with ACI Speedpay, giving consumers more options to make bill payments conveniently and securely using the digital methods that suit them best.

Monroe County Water Authority, a not-for-profit public benefit corporation that provides water to hundreds of thousands of customers over parts of six counties in the Rochester, NY area, implemented PayPal for its customers, with plans to add Venmo as well, due to high demand for these checkout options. A recent ACI Speedpay Pulse study showed that more than half (56%) of Gen Z and millennial consumers surveyed would consider paying a bill with a digital payment method like Venmo or PayPal if given the option. With this combination, Monroe County Water Authority can now better cater to customers’ growing digital wallet payment preferences.

“We are delighted to offer PayPal and Venmo as payment options for our customers through PayPal’s integration with ACI Speedpay,” said Felicia Romagnolo, manager of Customer Services, Monroe County Water Authority. “As consumer demand for more digital payment options, including digital wallet payment methods and the ability to pay in increments or at a later date, has increased in the bill payments sector, we can conveniently meet our customers’ evolving needs.”

“For too long, paying bills has been a cash or check process that is inherently inefficient and costly to both consumers and billers. The past year and the increased digitization of commerce has shown the value digital wallets can provide not just to retailers, but also to billers and other service providers,” said Dan Leberman, senior vice president of partnerships, PayPal. “Our work with ACI – and utilizing its extensive industry knowledge – is an important step for us to not just digitize the bill pay industry, but provide a trusted digital wallet for its customers and ultimately, the billers’ consumers.”

“Digital payment methods continue to increase as consumers look for more ways to make payments conveniently and securely, and we expect this trend to continue,” said Sanjay Gupta, executive vice president, ACI Worldwide. “Forward-thinking organizations like Monroe County Water Authority recognize these changing customer preferences, providing more options to pay in ways that best suit them. This work with PayPal gives consumers the digital bill payment options they prefer.”

ACI Speedpay is an integrated suite of bill presentment and payment services that empowers the success of thousands of customers across multiple verticals, including Consumer Finance, Government, Education, Healthcare, Insurance, Telco and Cable, Subscriptions, and Utilities. The solution’s mobile wallet billing, payment and notification capabilities improve consumer experience while reducing costs.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2021
ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

ACI Worldwide Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ACI Worldwide and PayPal Deliver Digital Wallet Options for Bill Payments ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced a collaboration with PayPal to bring digital wallet payment options to ACI’s biller clients like Monroe County Water …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
Forecasted Offshore Dry Winds Mean PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Southwestern Energy Announces Public Offering of $1,000,000,000 of Senior Notes
Equity Commonwealth and Monmouth Real Estate Amend Merger Agreement to Increase Value of Offer
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
QAD Precision to Showcase Integrated Shipping and Global Trade Solution at the E-Commerce ...
Southwestern Energy Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitation for Senior Notes
Airspan Networks Inc. and New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination; Commences ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Travel and Ticketing Sectors Drive Growth of Global eCommerce Transactions by 15 Percent in First Half of 2021, According to New Data from ACI Worldwide
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21ACI Worldwide Strengthens Strategic Alliance with Microsoft to Deliver Payments Platform in the Cloud
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21ACI Worldwide, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21ACI Worldwide, Inc. To Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten