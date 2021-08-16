checkAd

dMY Technology Group III and IonQ Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and September 28, 2021 Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE: DMYI), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“dMY III”), and IonQ, the leader in trapped-ion quantum computing, today announced that IonQ’s registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-254840) (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), relating to the previously announced business combination, has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. dMY III has commenced mailing of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting on the Stockholders of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III. (the “Special Meeting”).

The Special Meeting to approve the pending business combination is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 28 at 12 PM Eastern Time. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast. Holders of dMY III shares of Common Stock at the close of business on the record date of August 16, 2021 are entitled to notice of the virtual Special Meeting and to vote at the virtual Special Meeting.

If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the business combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

dMY Technology Group, Inc III stockholders who need assistance voting or have questions regarding the Special Meeting may contact dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali by telephone at 866-662-5200 or by email at dmyi.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

About IonQ, Inc.

IonQ, Inc. is the leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ’s 32-qubit quantum computer is the world’s most powerful quantum computer, and IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale. IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Chris Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research at the University of Maryland and Duke University. To learn more, visit www.IonQ.com.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY III is a special purpose acquisition company formed by dMY III Technology Group, Harry L. You and Niccolo de Masi for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets.

