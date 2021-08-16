Brighthouse Financial Announces Preferred Stock Dividends and Related Depositary Share Distributions

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (“Brighthouse Financial” or the “company”) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today that on September 27, 2021, holders of record as of September 10, 2021 (the “Record Date”) of (i) its depositary shares (the “Series A Depositary Shares” (Nasdaq: BHFAP)), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), (ii) its depositary shares (the “Series B Depositary Shares” (Nasdaq: BHFAO)), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 6.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (the “Series B Preferred Stock”) and (iii) its depositary shares (the “Series C Depositary Shares” (Nasdaq: BHFAN)), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (the “Series C Preferred Stock”), will receive the following quarterly distributions, as applicable:

a quarterly distribution in an amount of $0.4125 per Series A Depositary Share, resulting from the company’s declaration of a quarterly dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock, which underlies the Series A Depositary Shares;

a quarterly distribution in an amount of $0.421875 per Series B Depositary Share, resulting from the company’s declaration of a quarterly dividend on the Series B Preferred Stock, which underlies the Series B Depositary Shares; and

a quarterly distribution in an amount of $0.3359375 per Series C Depositary Share, resulting from the company’s declaration of a quarterly dividend on the Series C Preferred Stock, which underlies the Series C Depositary Shares.

On September 27, 2021, (i) the Series A Preferred Stock dividend will be paid, in an amount of $412.50 per share, to the depositary for the Series A Preferred Stock, (ii) the Series B Preferred Stock dividend will be paid, in an amount of $421.875 per share, to the depositary for the Series B Preferred Stock and (iii) the Series C Preferred Stock dividend will be paid, in an amount of $335.9375 per share, to the depositary for the Series C Preferred Stock. The depositary will, in turn, distribute such dividends to the holders of record of the Series A Depositary Shares, the Series B Depositary Shares and the Series C Depositary Shares, as applicable, as of the Record Date.