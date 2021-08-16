checkAd

Brighthouse Financial Announces Preferred Stock Dividends and Related Depositary Share Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (“Brighthouse Financial” or the “company”) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today that on September 27, 2021, holders of record as of September 10, 2021 (the “Record Date”) of (i) its depositary shares (the “Series A Depositary Shares” (Nasdaq: BHFAP)), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), (ii) its depositary shares (the “Series B Depositary Shares” (Nasdaq: BHFAO)), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 6.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (the “Series B Preferred Stock”) and (iii) its depositary shares (the “Series C Depositary Shares” (Nasdaq: BHFAN)), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (the “Series C Preferred Stock”), will receive the following quarterly distributions, as applicable:

  • a quarterly distribution in an amount of $0.4125 per Series A Depositary Share, resulting from the company’s declaration of a quarterly dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock, which underlies the Series A Depositary Shares;
  • a quarterly distribution in an amount of $0.421875 per Series B Depositary Share, resulting from the company’s declaration of a quarterly dividend on the Series B Preferred Stock, which underlies the Series B Depositary Shares; and
  • a quarterly distribution in an amount of $0.3359375 per Series C Depositary Share, resulting from the company’s declaration of a quarterly dividend on the Series C Preferred Stock, which underlies the Series C Depositary Shares.

On September 27, 2021, (i) the Series A Preferred Stock dividend will be paid, in an amount of $412.50 per share, to the depositary for the Series A Preferred Stock, (ii) the Series B Preferred Stock dividend will be paid, in an amount of $421.875 per share, to the depositary for the Series B Preferred Stock and (iii) the Series C Preferred Stock dividend will be paid, in an amount of $335.9375 per share, to the depositary for the Series C Preferred Stock. The depositary will, in turn, distribute such dividends to the holders of record of the Series A Depositary Shares, the Series B Depositary Shares and the Series C Depositary Shares, as applicable, as of the Record Date.

Seite 1 von 3
Brighthouse Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brighthouse Financial Announces Preferred Stock Dividends and Related Depositary Share Distributions Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (“Brighthouse Financial” or the “company”) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today that on September 27, 2021, holders of record as of September 10, 2021 (the “Record Date”) of (i) its depositary shares (the “Series A Depositary …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
Forecasted Offshore Dry Winds Mean PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Southwestern Energy Announces Public Offering of $1,000,000,000 of Senior Notes
Equity Commonwealth and Monmouth Real Estate Amend Merger Agreement to Increase Value of Offer
Southwestern Energy Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitation for Senior Notes
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
QAD Precision to Showcase Integrated Shipping and Global Trade Solution at the E-Commerce ...
Airspan Networks Inc. and New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination; Commences ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Brighthouse Financial Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Brighthouse Financial Announces $1 Billion Stock Repurchase Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Brighthouse Financial Introduces Enhancements to Its Flagship Shield Level Annuities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten