New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo Bridge As an Alternative to Opioids

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the findings of a study published in the Journal of Pain & Relief in which Dr. Jacques Chelly and colleagues at the University of Pittsburgh investigated the utility of Masimo Bridge, an auricular field nerve stimulator, in reducing postoperative opioid requirements in patients undergoing kidney donor surgery. 1 The researchers found that use of Bridge was associated with significant reductions in opioid use at 24 hours and pain at 24 and 48 hours after surgery, concluding that Bridge “may represent a complementary approach to minimize the postoperative requirement for opioid[s].”

Masimo Bridge (Photo: Business Wire)

Noting that opioids are still considered to be required after kidney donor surgery, in spite of their “established serious side effects including respiratory depression, postoperative nausea and vomiting” and that they “expose the donors to an unnecessary risk of opioid use disorder,” the researchers sought to evaluate whether the technique of percutaneous nerve field stimulation might provide benefit during the postoperative period. To evaluate this, they enrolled 20 patients undergoing kidney donor surgery, divided into two groups of 10. Both groups underwent the same enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) protocol based on a multimodal analgesic approach. The primary endpoint was opioid requirement, measured as oral morphine equivalent (OME), 24 hours after surgery. They also evaluated pain (on a 0 to 10 scale) 24 and 48 hours after surgery. In the experimental group (n=10), Masimo Bridge was fitted on patients in the post-anesthesia care unit.

The researchers found that, compared to the control group (n=10), the patients in the Bridge group had a 75.4% reduction in OME (8.3 ± 9.6 mg vs. 33.5 ± 37.3 mg, p = 0.03) and a 58.3% reduction in pain (2.5 ± 2.0 vs. 6 ± 1.4, p < 0.001) at 24 hours. At 48 hours, they had a 16.1% reduction in OME (22.4 ± 19.5 mg vs 26.7 ± 21.9 mg, p = 0.33) and a 73.3% reduction in pain (1.6 ± 1.6 vs. 6.0 ± 2.8, p = 0.0004). There was no difference in non-opioid analgesic use between the two groups. “Tolerability” of the Bridge device was reported as “excellent” by 78% of participants.