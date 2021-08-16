checkAd

Albertsons Companies Brings Joy to Grocery Shopping Through a Suite of New Revolutionized Digital Offerings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) has set out to reintroduce themselves to shoppers through new and refreshed offerings that make the grocery shopping experience more enjoyable and convenient. Today the company unveiled three new innovations: the launch of the free Deals & Delivery app, their new “Albertsons for U” shopper loyalty program and FreshPass, their exclusive unlimited grocery delivery service with member-only perks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005198/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“We have been working hard to revolutionize Albertsons Companies’ digital offerings and enhance all aspects of the food experience and journey,” said Chris Rupp, EVP and Chief Customer and Digital Officer. “We have been in lock-step with our customers and today’s launch of our new Deals & Delivery app, our “Albertsons for U” loyalty program and FreshPass subscription service exemplifies our commitment to innovation and customer service, meeting shoppers where they want to shop whether that be in store, curbside, or at home.”

New Deals & Delivery App: Simplifying the Grocery Experience, Wherever and Whenever You Want to Shop

The new Deals & Delivery app combines Albertsons Cos.’ two most used services allowing customers to shop, save and redeem rewards all in one place – from the comfort of home or while shopping in-store. The new app seamlessly integrates both the “Albertsons for U” loyalty program and the FreshPass subscription service program. Shoppers can download by store name across Albertsons’ 20-plus banners, including Safeway, Albertsons, VONS and Jewel-Osco.

Shoppers with the Deals & Delivery app will benefit from an integrated in-store experience. Smart features include a digital wallet and app coupon integration, list builders and a convenient pay-from-app feature.

To find the app, shoppers can search their local Albertsons Cos. store in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and download today.

New “Albertsons for U” Shopper Loyalty Program: Personalizing Deals, Rewards and Perks

Albertsons Companies’ new loyalty program raises the bar with new personalized deals, rewards and perks. It encompasses the best of the previous loyalty program, just for U, and existing members are automatically enrolled. The program carries the name of each respective banner store within Albertsons Companies – i.e. Albertsons for U, Safeway for U, Jewel-Osco for U, etc. depending on which store you shop most.

Seite 1 von 3
Albertsons Companies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Albertsons Companies Brings Joy to Grocery Shopping Through a Suite of New Revolutionized Digital Offerings Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) has set out to reintroduce themselves to shoppers through new and refreshed offerings that make the grocery shopping experience more enjoyable and convenient. Today the company unveiled three new innovations: the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
Forecasted Offshore Dry Winds Mean PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Southwestern Energy Announces Public Offering of $1,000,000,000 of Senior Notes
Equity Commonwealth and Monmouth Real Estate Amend Merger Agreement to Increase Value of Offer
Southwestern Energy Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitation for Senior Notes
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
QAD Precision to Showcase Integrated Shipping and Global Trade Solution at the E-Commerce ...
Airspan Networks Inc. and New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination; Commences ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Retired Best Buy Transformation Executive, Sharon McCollam, Returns to Retail as Albertsons Companies New President and Chief Financial Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Albertsons Companies, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Albertsons Companies Further Enhances Its Pharmacy COVID-19 Offerings; Passes 6 Million Vaccinations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten