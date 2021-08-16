Albertsons Companies Brings Joy to Grocery Shopping Through a Suite of New Revolutionized Digital Offerings

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) has set out to reintroduce themselves to shoppers through new and refreshed offerings that make the grocery shopping experience more enjoyable and convenient. Today the company unveiled three new innovations: the launch of the free Deals & Delivery app, their new “ Albertsons for U ” shopper loyalty program and FreshPass , their exclusive unlimited grocery delivery service with member-only perks.

“We have been working hard to revolutionize Albertsons Companies’ digital offerings and enhance all aspects of the food experience and journey,” said Chris Rupp, EVP and Chief Customer and Digital Officer. “We have been in lock-step with our customers and today’s launch of our new Deals & Delivery app, our “Albertsons for U” loyalty program and FreshPass subscription service exemplifies our commitment to innovation and customer service, meeting shoppers where they want to shop whether that be in store, curbside, or at home.”

New Deals & Delivery App: Simplifying the Grocery Experience, Wherever and Whenever You Want to Shop

The new Deals & Delivery app combines Albertsons Cos.’ two most used services allowing customers to shop, save and redeem rewards all in one place – from the comfort of home or while shopping in-store. The new app seamlessly integrates both the “Albertsons for U” loyalty program and the FreshPass subscription service program. Shoppers can download by store name across Albertsons’ 20-plus banners, including Safeway, Albertsons, VONS and Jewel-Osco.

Shoppers with the Deals & Delivery app will benefit from an integrated in-store experience. Smart features include a digital wallet and app coupon integration, list builders and a convenient pay-from-app feature.

To find the app, shoppers can search their local Albertsons Cos. store in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and download today.

New “Albertsons for U” Shopper Loyalty Program: Personalizing Deals, Rewards and Perks

Albertsons Companies’ new loyalty program raises the bar with new personalized deals, rewards and perks. It encompasses the best of the previous loyalty program, just for U, and existing members are automatically enrolled. The program carries the name of each respective banner store within Albertsons Companies – i.e. Albertsons for U, Safeway for U, Jewel-Osco for U, etc. depending on which store you shop most.