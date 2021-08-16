Acacia Research Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Acacia continued to recognize gains during the second quarter in the value of the life sciences portfolio acquired in June 2020, driving $25.8 million in realized and unrealized gains in the quarter. To date, based on the current value of the portfolio, Acacia has recovered $212 million of the purchase price of $282 million. As of June 30, 2021, Acacia holds the following positions in its life sciences portfolio:

Clifford Press, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our book value continued to grow in the second quarter of 2021, owing to appreciation in our life science portfolio. Our IP investments over the last year and a half have also begun to deliver growing returns and represent a balanced portfolio across a number of technologies. Acacia remains strategically focused on an opportune part of the capital markets, at the intersection between the private and public market valuations. As a corporate acquirer, we believe that we are an attractive partner to counterparties such as private equity and large enterprises. We have the ability to deploy permanent capital to navigate complex, multi-factor transactions. Our capital base, consisting of cash, public and private investments, and additional available capital pursuant to our partnership with Starboard Value LP, is now $770 million and we continue to evaluate and pursue potential acquisitions of operating businesses.”

Public Company Securities (at market value at June 30, 2021) Company Ticker Number of Shares Value Change since 3/31 Arix Bioscience plc LSE: ARIX 25.8 mm $62.5 mm $(5.3) mm Induction Healthcare Group plc AIM: INHC 4.2 mm $4.2 mm $(2.0) mm Total Public Holdings $66.7 mm $(7.2) mm Private Company Securities (at June 30, 2021) Company Ownership Percentage GAAP Value Oxford Nanopore Technologies ¹ 6% $170.2 mm Immunocore 2 4% $54.7 mm Next three positions: 3 Viamet Pharmaceuticals 26% \ AMO Pharma 24% } $25.4 mm NovaBiotics 4% / Total Private Holdings $250.3 mm 1 Value of Oxford Nanopore Technologies securities based on the value attributed to these securities

in third party transactions. 2 Acacia's class of Immunocore shares do not trade publicly; value based on equivalent ADS price. 3 Value based on cost. Amounts may not add up due to rounding.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary:

Cash, cash equivalents and equity investments at fair value totaled $320.6 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $274.6 million at December 31, 2020.

Equity securities without readily determinable fair value totaled $176.0 million at June 30, 2021; compared to $143.3 million at December 31, 2020.

Investment securities representing equity method investments totaled $31.8 million (before $11.9 million in noncontrolling interests), compared to $30.7 million (before $11.0 million in noncontrolling interests) at December 31, 2020.

Debt, which represents the Senior Secured Notes issued to Starboard Value LP, was $145.5 million at June 30, 2021.

Book value totaled $147.1 million or $3.02 per share as of June 30, 2021, compared to $292.5 million or $5.94 at December 31, 2020. Acacia’s current book value reflects the impact of the increase in the Company’s share price on its warrant and embedded derivative liabilities. Assuming full exercise of all issued derivatives, Acacia’s pro forma book value would rise to $942.8 million or $5.77 per share, up from $882.5 million or $5.39 per share as of December 31, 2020. 1

Gross revenues were $17.4 million, up from $2.1 million in the second quarter of last year.

General and administrative expenses were $6.5 million, compared with $5.5 million last year due to increased business development and personnel expenses, as we build out our capability to identify, evaluate and execute acquisitions.

Operating income was $1.6 million, compared to a loss of $6.7 million last year.

GAAP net income to common stockholders was $18.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, last year.

Book Value and Changes to Derivative Valuations

As of June 30, 2021, book value was $147.1 million and there were 48.7 million shares of common stock outstanding in the second quarter of 2021, for a book value per share of $3.02, up from $2.64 at March 31, 2021, and down from $5.94 at December 31, 2020. The decline since December 31, 2020 is due to the impact of the increase in non-cash liabilities associated with the warrants and preferred stock held by Starboard Value LP. This was driven by the increase in Acacia’s share price from $3.94 at December 31, 2020 to $6.76 at June 30, 2021. Total liabilities for these warrants and preferred stock stood at $290.2 million at June 30, 2021. All of these derivative liabilities would be eliminated upon exercise or expiration of all such warrants and preferred stock.

Book value at June 30, 2021 reflects the impact of the following:

$145 million of Notes issued to Starboard Value LP, $115 million of which may be used to exercise Series B warrants at $3.65 per share;

$35 million in face value of Series A preferred stock issued to Starboard Value LP; and

$290.2 million of warrants and embedded derivative liabilities associated with all preferred stock and warrants held by Starboard Value LP, to be eliminated upon exercise or expiration of all such warrants and preferred stock.

Assuming Starboard Value LP converted all preferred stock and exercised all warrants:

$115 million of liabilities attributable to the Notes would be eliminated, and 31.5 million shares of common stock would be issued;

$35 million in face value of preferred stock would be eliminated, and 9.6 million shares of common stock would be issued;

$290.2 million embedded derivative and liabilities attributed to the warrants would be eliminated; and

$378 million of cash would be added upon exercise of the remaining Series B warrants and Series A warrants, and 73.5 million shares of common stock would be issued

The impact of this would be an incremental $795.7 million in book value, and an incremental 114.6 million shares outstanding. Assuming such conversion and exercise, pro forma book value would be $942.8 million, and diluted shares outstanding would be 163.3 million, for book value per share of $5.77, up from $5.62 at March 31, 2021 and from $5.39 at December 31, 2020.

1 Under generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, book value reflects the impact of the liabilities associated with potential issuance of shares related to the Company's warrants and convertible preferred stock. As the value of those liabilities varies with fluctuations in our share price, we believe a presentation of book value assuming full exercise of all warrants and preferred presents a useful measure of book value for investors. This non-GAAP measure does have its limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 185,710 $ 165,546 Restricted cash 930 - Equity securities at fair value 134,938 109,103 Equity securities without readily determinable fair value 176,010 143,257 Investment securities - equity method investments 31,839 30,673 Investment at fair value - 2,752 Accounts receivable 12,750 506 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,283 5,832 Total current assets 544,460 457,669 Long-term restricted cash 35,422 35,000 Patents, net of accumulated amortization 42,438 16,912 Leased right-of-use assets 759 951 Other non-current assets 4,653 4,988 Total assets $ 627,732 $ 515,520 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,625 $ 1,019 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,817 3,707 Accrued compensation 2,382 2,265 Royalties and contingent legal fees payable 6,089 2,162 Accrued patent investment costs 10,000 - Senior Secured Notes Payable - short-term 145,477 115,663 Total current liabilities 171,390 124,816 Series A warrant liabilities 18,464 6,640 Series A embedded derivative liabilities 41,191 26,728 Series B warrant liabilities 230,539 52,341 Long-term lease liabilities 759 951 Other long-term liabilities 5,591 591 Total liabilities 467,934 212,067 Commitments and contingencies Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share;

stated value $100 per share; 350,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; aggregate liquidation

preference of $35,000 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 12,695 10,924 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized;

49,616,602 and 49,279,453 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021

and December 31, 2020, respectively 50 49 Treasury stock, at cost, 4,604,365 shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (43,270 ) (43,270 ) Additional paid-in capital 650,194 651,416 Accumulated deficit (471,819 ) (326,708 ) Total Acacia Research Corporation stockholders' equity 135,155 281,487 Noncontrolling interests 11,948 11,042 Total stockholders' equity 147,103 292,529 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity. $ 627,732 $ 515,520

ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 17,400 $ 2,118 $ 23,203 $ 5,933 Patent portfolio operations: Inventor royalties 448 645 543 1,071 Contingent legal fees 4,356 12 5,450 246 Litigation and licensing expenses - patents 1,837 1,459 4,099 2,496 Amortization of patents 2,612 1,305 4,474 2,348 Other patent portfolio income - (74 ) - (308 ) Patent portfolio expenses 9,253 3,347 14,566 5,853 Net patent portfolio income (loss) 8,147 (1,229 ) 8,637 80 General and administrative expenses 6,503 5,519 12,669 10,397 Operating income (loss) 1,644 (6,748 ) (4,032 ) (10,317 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of investment, net - 2,677 - 6,785 Gain (loss) on sale of investment - 554 839 (2,762 ) Change in fair value of the Series A and B warrants and embedded derivatives (5,576 ) (62,902 ) (204,485 ) (67,284 ) Change in fair value of equity securities 11,158 85,078 49,007 78,961 Gain (loss) on sale of equity securities 14,617 (7,121 ) 15,436 (7,009 ) Earnings on equity investment in joint venture 7 - 2,737 - Loss on foreign currency exchange (152 ) (4,890 ) (176 ) (4,890 ) Interest expense on Senior Secured Notes (1,760 ) (768 ) (3,070 ) (768 ) Interest income and other 85 266 59 801 Total other income (expense) 18,379 12,894 (139,653 ) 3,834 Income (loss) before income taxes 20,023 6,146 (143,685 ) (6,483 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (510 ) 2 (520 ) 1,340 Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 19,513 6,148 (144,205 ) (5,143 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (6 ) - (906 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to Acacia Research Corporation $ 19,507 $ 6,148 $ (145,111 ) $ (5,143 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders - basic $ 15,108 $ 4,201 $ (147,405 ) $ (7,105 ) Basic net income (loss) per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.09 $ (3.03 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 48,729,020 48,457,620 48,662,897 49,166,508 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders - diluted $ 18,792 $ 4,201 $ (147,405 ) $ (7,105 ) Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.09 $ (3.03 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 83,086,980 49,033,824 48,662,897 49,166,508

